Ayurveda event held in UC San Francisco

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The California Association of Ayurvedic Medicine hosted a conference on Ayurveda March 19, 2026.

Consul General Dr. K. Srikar Reddy was the Chief Guest at ‘Gateway for Evidence-based Medicine in Ayurveda’ event organized by California Association of Ayurvedic Medicine at UCSF Osher Center for Integrative Health, San Francisco.

Dr. Reddy highlighted the growing popularity of Ayurveda in California’s integrative healthcare ecosystem and underscored India’s efforts to promote Ayurveda in India and globally through initiatives like the National Ayush Mission and collaboration with the World Health Organization, a post on X noted.

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Panelists from India and the U.S. (Dr. Anand Dhruva and Dr. Sudha Pathikanti from the Osher Center as well as Dr. Rammohan Rao from Apollo Health, and Dr. Bhushan Patwardhan and Dr. Girish Tillu from Pune, India) noted Ayurveda’s expanding role in integrative care, including mental health, Alzheimer’s disease, and cancer (palliative care), and called for stronger India–U.S. collaboration in integrative clinical research.

The session was moderated by Dr. Manju Kolli of AyurvedaCA.The event also marked 20 years of Ayurveda services at UCSF Osher Center