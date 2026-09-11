Attorney Pooja Sethi Running For Texas House From 47th District

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Pooja Sethi, an attorney with significant experience in Austin, and a host of endorsements, is running for the Texas State House of Representatives from District 47.

Her website lists at least 30 organizations backing the Democratic agenda she details on poojafortexas.com. Among them are two newspapers, Austin American-Statesman and The Austin Chronicle, as well as national organizations like Annie’s List, and several state-chapters of labor, teachers, etc.

Sethi is Chief of Staff to Texas State Rep. Vikki Goodwin, and has 4 years of experience working directly in the Texas Legislature. She also chairs the Travis County Democratic Party.

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Prior to working in the state legislature, Sethi worked as an immigration attorney with Catholic Charities. She has a bachelors degree from George Washington University in D.C., and a J.D. from Syracuse University, NY.

“Pooja brings a rare combination of legal expertise, political leadership, and lived experience to every issue she takes on,” says her bio on the campaign website.

In the Democratic primary held March 3 this year, Sethi handily defeated her opponent Joseph Kopser, securing more than 76 percent of the vote. For the November 3 general election, Sethi is pitted against Republican Jennifer Mushtaler.

A recent headline on the news outlet Lone Star Left, read, “Texas needs more Pooja Sethis”.

She places children front and center on her campaign platform. “I’m running for Texas House District 47. Texas children deserve better,” adding, “I\m running to fight for every child, every family and every community that’s been told to wait their turn or lower their voice. I’m a mom, — and I cannot keep raising my child in a state that turns its back on kids. Every session we’re told we’re here to fight for children. But every session, I’ve watch cruelty win.”

She lists her priorities as – Fully fund public education; Family-first neighborhood safety; Your right to timely healthcare; Tackling the climate crisis; Defend our democracy & local control.