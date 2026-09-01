At Least 14 Indian Americans Among ’50 Outstanding Asian Americans In Business’ Awardees

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On the 25th Anniversary of the Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Awards, presented in partnership with America250, numerous Indian Americans will be recognized among the 50 recipients. The event is hosted by the Asian American Business Development Center and America250.

On September 16, 2026, honorees, past award recipients, business leaders, and distinguished guests will come together in New York City for this anniversary celebration at Cipriani Wall Street.

The awardees represent diverse industries, backgrounds, and expertise.

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The Indian Americans recognized include: Nailesh Bhatt, Manee Kamboj, Rippi K. Karda, Sid Khosla, Chumi Khurana, Amit Kumar, Lisa Anil Patel, Rashmi Raghavendra, Amit Rametra, Mandeep Sabharwal, Neelam Sharma, Gagan Singh, Harjeet Virdi, and Shivani Vora. (Check out the full list of the 25th Outstanding 50 Awardees @https://aabdc.com/)

“This year, we are proud to recognize exceptional Asian American leaders whose achievements reflect the strength, talent, and lasting impact of the Asian American business community,” a September 1, announcement from AABDC said.

For 25 years, the Outstanding 50 Awards have recognized “visionary entrepreneurs, executives, and community leaders who shape industries and strengthen the American economy,” it added.

More than 1,000 leading business, political and civic leaders attend the annual award gala, organizers said, to pay tribute to the outstanding entrepreneurs and corporate executives in the Asian American business community from across the United States.

Over the years, the more than 1,200 honorees have been recognized through this award. They “have made lasting contributions to the success and competitiveness of America’s leading corporations, driving innovation, expanding markets, and fostering inclusive workplaces,” the press release said.