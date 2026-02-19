At India AI Impact Summit Prime Minister Modi highlights accessibility, calls for open skies, human-centric approach

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the India AI Impact Summit 2026, February 19, 2026, underscored India’s unwavering commitment to accessibility and inclusion in the age of artificial intelligence. During his speech, real-time translation into 11 languages, and in sign language was enabled through AI technology.

In his speech, Modi emphasized that the Summit would shape a human-centric approach sensitive to the global economic system; that AI must be accessible to all, with Global South priorities at the center of governance; that ethics in AI must be unlimited; profit must align with purpose. He outlined three key suggestions for ethical use of AI: Trusted global data framework, transparent ‘glass box’ safety rules, and embedding human values in AI. “AI is a shared resource for the welfare of humanity,” he declared.

Modi also took a stab at countries and companies that would prefer to keep AI technology secret or confidential, but India wanted an open skies approach where youth and others could have access around the world and improve upon it.

Following are extracts from his speech:

A heartfelt welcome to all of you at the world’s largest and historic AI Impact Summit. This summit is being held in India, a nation that represents one-sixth of humanity. India is home to the world’s largest youth population, the biggest pool of tech talent, and one of the most expansive tech-enabled ecosystems. India not only creates new technologies but also adopts them at an unprecedented pace. On behalf of 1.4 billion Indians who are eager to embrace innovation, I extend a warm welcome to all Heads of Government, leaders of the global AI ecosystem, and innovators present here.

…With representation from over 100 countries and distinguished participants from across the globe, this summit is reaching new heights of success. The strong presence of the younger generation instills fresh confidence. … The solutions presented here (@Exhibition) – in agriculture, security, assistance for persons with disabilities, and addressing the needs of multilingual populations – are powerful examples of Made in India strength and India’s innovative capabilities.

….Artificial Intelligence is such a transformation in human history. What we see today, what we predict today, are only the early signs of its impact. …. Today, the journey from machine learning to learning machines is faster, deeper, and broader. Therefore, our vision must be equally expansive, and our responsibility equally profound.

….The real question is not what Artificial Intelligence can do in the future, but what we choose to do with it today. Humanity has faced such questions before. The most powerful example is nuclear power – we have seen its destructive force, and we have seen its positive contributions. AI too is a transformative power: if directionless, it leads to disruption; if guided rightly, it becomes a solution. How to make AI human-centric rather than machine-centric, sensitive and responsible rather than reckless – this is the core purpose of the Global AI Impact Summit.

….India’s perspective on AI is clearly reflected in the theme of this summit: Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya – Welfare for all, Happiness for all. This is our benchmark. AI must not reduce human beings to mere data points or raw material. Therefore, AI must be democratized. It must become a medium of inclusion and empowerment, especially across the Global South.

… We must give AI the open sky, but keep the command in our own hands. Just like GPS – it suggests the route, but the final decision of direction is ours. The path we choose for AI today will determine the future we create tomorrow.

…. At the New Delhi AI Impact Summit, I present India’s vision for AI – M.A.N.A.V. (MANAV), meaning human. The MANAV vision stands for: M – Moral and Ethical Systems: means AI must be built on ethical guidelines. A – Accountable Governance: means Transparent rules and robust oversight. N – National Sovereignty: means Data belongs to those who generate it. A – means Accessible and Inclusive: AI must not be a monopoly, but a multiplier. V – means Valid and Legitimate: AI must be lawful and verifiable. India’s MANAV Vision will be a vital link for human welfare in the AI-driven world of the 21st century.

….Some countries and companies believe AI is a “strategic asset” and must be developed confidentially. But India thinks differently. We believe AI will benefit the world only when it is shared. When codes are open and shared, millions of young minds can make them safer and better. Therefore, let us resolve to develop AI as a Global Common Good.

….And friends, I say this with responsibility and with pride: India does not see fear in AI. India sees fortune in AI. India sees the future in AI.