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Hundreds of Indian Americans gathered to bid farewell to departing Consul General of India in New York Binaya Srikanta Pradhan November 22, 2026, at the Moghul Ballroom in Edison, NJ.

Greeted into the hall to the accompaniment of a drummer and trumpet player, the evening was a scene of mutual admiration between CG Pradhan and the community he and his wife Monalisa had come to know personally and professionally over the last nearly 3 years during his deployment to possibly the busiest Indian consulate any where in the world.

Recalling what the US-India relationship was 25 years ago when he joined the foreign service, “It was not a ‘strategic partnership; there was nothing much to talk about. It was to explore,” he said. “And today, when you look at the relationship …It’s like a large book … which is very beautiful, very diverse. … (we) talk about trade, commerce, investment, technology, people-to-people connections, scientific connections – they are all happening in the best of forms that one can imagine.”

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“So, that is the strength of the Indian-US partnership today. And it has largely been made possible by the Indian diaspora,” CG Pradhan declared, adding, “So, this is one communit y which does much more for India and Indian Government and Indian Consuls and Embassies, than we can ever do,” he said in unqualified praise.

Ambassador Pradhan recognized several FIA leaders he had come to know more closely, including FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya, Edison Mayor Sam Joshi, Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh, senior advisor to FIA, past and current FIA leaders. He acknowledged Dr. Parikh’s dinner where he “met many senators and congressmen.”

In his speech Dr. Parikh praised CG Pradhan for being a “great diplomat” and friend of the Indian community, committed to strengthening US-India relations, and someone who had brought the consular offices closer to the homes of Indian Americans. “During his 3 years he has had maximum business meetings with entrepreneurs, investors etc. and he was very anxious to touch the $500 billion trade goal,” between the two nations. He hoped CG Pradhan would come back as Ambassador to the US in Washington, D.C.

All the speakers, including Board of Trustees FIA Srujal Parikh, President of FIA Sreekanth Akkapalli, FIA Chairman Vaidya, FIA BoT member Anil Bansal, former FIA President Dr. Avinash Gupta, and Mayor Joshi praised CG Pradhan for his guidance and counsel, and recounted personal moments they would not forget. Srujal Parikh spoke of the great impact Pradhan had made during his stay, his professionalism and genuine concern for the community. On behalf the organizers, he expressed “heartfelt gratitude for his (CG) service, guidance and friendship. His contribution has left a lasting impression.”

Mayor Joshi dwelt on CG Pradhan’s ability to unify the Indian American community, and speakers noted how there were at least 14 organizations represented in the event.

Describing the last two years as stressful for the country and for Indian Americans, Mayor Joshi said, “I can honestly say that we found a sense of relief with our Consul General and his wonderful wife. The two went out of their way to unite communities across the tri-state, especially within the Indian diaspora….” He went on to say, “we also felt more connected to India,” not only feeling proud of India but also wanting to get more and more involved with what is happening globally.”

“Tonight is not a farewell of protocol,” said Vaidya. “It is more a goodbye to a Consul and advisor, more than a friend, who you can confide in and who will give you an honest opinion.”

The Consul General also praised the community for helping their children stay connected to their roots and culture.

His wife, Monalisa Pradhan also addressed the gathering. She called the time spent “incredible” and noted that even when her husband came home tired, he felt “satisfaction” with the work. “It was not new for him to work around the clock, but here he earned something very special, which was personal friendships and the kind of people he met in different walks of life – that ws really an excellent opportunity. … Thank you so much for supporting my husband and the consulate, and us as a family.”

The Consul General was presented with a framed sketch of his face, a plaque recognizing him, and a framed collage of photos capturing many of the momentous occasions during his tenure.