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The Association of Indo Americans (AIA), a consortium of more than 60 Indian-American community organizations across the San Francisco Bay Area, announced it was honored with Diwali Proclamations from the Cities of Dublin, Pleasanton, and Milpitas during their respective City Council meetings on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Representatives of AIA attended the 3 City Council meetings to receive the Diwali Proclamation on behalf of the umbrella organization and its member groups.

“The three recognitions represent a significant milestone for AIA and its member organizations, acknowledging their collective efforts in promoting Indian culture, celebrating traditions, fostering community engagement, and strengthening relationships with local governments across the San Francisco Bay Area,” the AIA said in its press release.

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During the proclamation presentations, the Mayors and City Councilmembers from all three cities acknowledged and appreciated AIA’s continued community contributions, cultural celebrations, and efforts to bring diverse communities together.

At the various City Councils, AIA representatives expressed their gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage, promoting inclusivity, and building stronger community relationships.

The AIA said it “looks forward to continuing its collaborative efforts with local governments, community organizations, and residents to make the Bay Area an even more vibrant, welcoming, and inclusive place for everyone.”