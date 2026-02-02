Association of Indians in America swears in new executive committee

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The Association of Indians in America (AIA) held a swearing-in ceremony and inauguration of its new National Executive Committee (NEC) which will work with its President Nilima Madan for the one-year term.

Despite inclement weather, the event was a success, drawing participation both in person and virtually specially by members who were to take oath from different states in the US, a press release from AIA said.

Among those present and acknowledged at the event by organizers was Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh, chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media/ITV Gold, who was praised as “an icon of our community” and a stalwart supporter of AIA.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

Many from outside New York joined via Zoom, adding to the in-person attendees, all of whom gave a positive feedback, organizers said.

Among the special guests were New York State Attorney General Letitia James, Congressman Tom Suozzi, and Congresswoman Laura Gillen, who respectively administered the oath to President Madan, Vice Presidents Naresh Bhasin – FL, Salil Mishra-IL, Dr. Binod Verma – NY, Dr. Sunil Mehra – NY, Treasurer Gobind Bathija – NY, and the newly sworn-in NEC of members at-large from different states namely, Sharmistha Dutta – FL, Uma Eniasivam – FL, Ramola Motwani – FL, Lucy Pandey -IL, Manoranjan Mishra – IL, Om Dhingra – IL, Dr Suresh Gupta – MD, Hansa Shah – MO, Dr Bharati Palkhiwala – NJ, and from NY, Satnam Parhar, Vimal Goyal, Sujata Seth, Rajeev Chaudhry, Dr. Sumita SenGupta, Roopam Maini, Dr Pallavi Manvar and Pradeep Tandon.

Some other names were mentioned to be appointed to AIA committees and councils like, Sushma Kotahwala as Membership Chair, Gunjan Rastogi as Parliamentarian, Santosh Pandey as By Laws and Rules Chair. Besides these, Narinder Kapoor, Deepak Bansal, Jasbir Singh, Hina Trivedi, Anju Sharma, Jyoti Gupta, Nishi Bahl, Surin Manaktala, Usha Kapoor, Dr Tara Lodha, Divya Shah with others to join later.

Uma Swaminathan, a founding member and incoming Advisor, stressed the importance and stature of AIA within the broader civic and political landscape.

National President Madan in her acceptance speech, expressed deep gratitude and humility for the trust and support of AIA members, acknowledging the responsibility of carrying forward the Association’s proud and historic legacy. Emphasizing that leadership is only as strong as its team, she highlighted the collective strength, experience, and dedication of the newly sworn-in NEC.

Drawing from years of service with the National team, Madan’s words recognized the unwavering commitment of AIA’s seniors, trustees, and honorees—individuals driven by goodwill, integrity, and an extraordinary willingness to serve at any hour. Madan called for continued guidance, collaboration, and active support from members and well-wishers, expressing confidence that the AIA family would continue to stand together in advancing the Association’s mission.

From the AIA Board of Trustees, the event welcomed Dr. Nirmal Mattoo, Dr. Vijay Mattoo, Naveen Shah, Dr. Dolly Manvar, and Gobind Munjal, now also a Trustee. In their presence, the outgoing President was honored with a commemorative plaque, along with a citation issued by Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, presented and read by Lionel Chitty.

Several respected community dignitaries from AAPI, AAPIQLI, IDP, IALI, VHI, Rotary (RCHS & RCNS) business leaders and others were also in attendance, reflecting AIA’s strong ties and standing across diverse sectors.

The evening featured cultural presentations, including a rendition of the American National Anthem and a classical Kathak performance by Esha Mishra, followed by the Indian National Anthem, led by Jyoti Gupta along with AIA members.

An on screen display showed several congratulatory letters from Attorney General Leticia James, a Proclamation from United States Senator Chuck E. Schumer, Ambassador of India Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Consul General of India in New York Binay S. Pradhan, Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips, Congressman Thomas Suozzi, TONH Supervisor, Jennifer DeSena, TONH Clerk Ragini Srivastava, Legislator Rosemary Walker, TOOB Supervisor Joseph Saladino and others.

Special acknowledgements were extended to Sujata Seth, who managed the registration desk and volunteers Rachna and Vandana.

Operational and on-stage coordination was handled by Govind Bhatija, Dr. Sunil Mehra, and Dr. Binod Verma, while Roopam Maini, Nishi Bahl, Jyoti Gupta, and several others ensured smooth venue management. The Association also conveyed gratitude to Pearl and its staff for their hospitality and professionalism.

Following the formal program, the evening transitioned into a joyful celebration filled with music and dance, providing an opportunity for members and guests to network and celebrate the beginning of the new NEC term, organizers said.