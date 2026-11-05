Association of Indians in America Honors Five “Power Builders of Scale” at New York Gala

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The Association of Indians in America (AIA), founded in 1967, in collaboration with its Business Council, hosted the AIA Business Council & Kautilya Awards Night on November 1, 2026, at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury, New York.

More than 250 people attended, including CEOs, COOs, presidents, entrepreneurs and community leaders. Five “outstanding” business leaders were recognized. The meeting also explored the opportunities and responsibilities surrounding artificial intelligence.

Celebrating the honorees as “Power Builders of Scale,” the evening recognized leadership across aerospace and precision manufacturing, gemstones, consumer products, biotechnology and financial services.

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National President Nilima Madan reflected on the enduring relevance of Kautilya, also known as Chanakya, the Indian strategist, economist and author of the Arthashastra. She connected his ideas on preparation, innovation, alliances and responsible leadership with the challenges facing contemporary business leaders, emphasizing the importance of using wealth and influence for the common good.

Ravi Bhooplapur, Chair of the AIA Board of Trustees, highlighted the organization’s achievements and congratulated the team on bringing together an accomplished gathering.

Dr. Samin Sharma, AIA Gala Chair and Immediate Past Chairman of the Board, spoke about healthcare initiatives in India that support disadvantaged communities.

The 2026 Kautilya Awards honored:

Aravind Melligeri — Chairman, Aequs, and Co-Founder, QuEST Global. A visionary entrepreneur and industrial leader, Melligeri has helped advance India’s aerospace and precision manufacturing industries through the development of integrated manufacturing ecosystems.

Ashok Sancheti — President, Pioneer Gems, New York. A distinguished entrepreneur, internationally respected gemstone expert and philanthropist, Sancheti shared his guru’s advice that, after learning and earning, the third stage of life should be returning —humanitarian service.

Pankaj Bhalla — Senior Vice President, Procter & Gamble, and CEO, Gillette North America. A global business executive, Bhalla has helped drive the growth and transformation of some of the world’s most recognized consumer brands.

Dr. Samarth (Sam) Kulkarni — CEO, CRISPR Therapeutics. A globally recognized biotechnology leader, Kulkarni has led the development of the world’s first approved gene-edited treatment and advanced a pipeline addressing oncology, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases.

Yakub Mathew — Managing Director, Wells Fargo Advisors, New York. A financial leader with nearly four decades of experience across Citibank, HSBC and Wells Fargo, Mathew is also the author of Seeking the Infinite – Maha Kumbh 2025, a multifaith exploration of the spiritual significance of the Kumbh Mela.

The honorees were introduced, respectively, by Amogh Bhooplapur, Neelam Modi, Animesh Goenka, John Gupta and Dr. Shashi Shah. National President Nilima Madan and Board of Trustees Chair Ravi Bhooplapur presented the awards.

The AI & Tech panel was a central feature of the evening – entitled – “Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Innovation, Economic Progress & Responsible Global Leadership.”

Curated by Kalpana Patel, President and CEO of Unique Comp, Inc., and Business Council Co-Chair, the panel brought together Andrew Rasiej, Maulik Bhansali, Siddhartha Kaul, Gary Rado, Hardik Bhilota, Sookie Pyo, Nilesh Mamdani and Sai Chowdhary. Corey David Johnson moderated the discussion.

Panelists expressed optimism about AI’s potential to accelerate productivity, innovation and economic growth, while examining challenges involving cybersecurity, governance, public trust, sustainability and workforce transformation. The discussion emphasized the importance of human-centered applications, responsible implementation and thoughtful leadership as organizations adopt this rapidly evolving technology.

The organizing team of Nilima Madan, Dr Samin Sharma, Co-chairs Kalpana Patel and Gobind Bathija as well as Harish Thakker presented the panelists and moderator with plaques of appreciation in recognition of their participation in the AI panel discussion.

The evening featured a classical music performance by Rimpa Siva on tabla, representing the Farukhabad gharana, and Abhik Mukherjee on sitar, of the Etawah-Imdadkhani gharana.

Messages commending AIA’s Kautilya Awards initiative were received from Binaya S. Pradhan, Consul General of India in New York; U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer; and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

Guests received copies of the commemorative event journal. Looking ahead, Madan outlined plans for the Charaka and Sushruta Medical Awards in 2027, alongside celebrations marking AIA’s 60th anniversary.