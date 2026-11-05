Association of Indians in America Honors Five “Power Builders of Scale” at New York Gala

By
By a Staff Writer
-
0
- ADVERTISEMENT -

The Association of Indians in America (AIA), founded in 1967, in collaboration with its Business Council, hosted the AIA Business Council & Kautilya Awards Night on November 1, 2026, at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury, New York.

Kautilya award honorees (L to R) Pankaj Bhalla, Ashok Sancheti, Yakub Mathew, Aravind Melligeri and Dr. Samarth Kulkarni. AIA leadership pictured (L to R, excluding honorees) Dr. Dolly Manvar – Trustee, Harish Thakkar – Gala Organizing Chair, Dr. Neeru Bhambri, Kalpana Patel – Co-Chair, Gobind Bathija – Co-Chair, Nilima Madan – National President, Ravi Bhooplapur – Chairman, Board of Trustees, Dr. Samin Sharma – Gala Chair, Gobind Munjal – Immediate Past President, Neelam Modi – Banquet Chair, and Uma Swaminathan, one of AIA’s founders. PHOTOS: Courtesy AIA

More than 250 people attended, including CEOs, COOs, presidents, entrepreneurs and community leaders. Five “outstanding” business leaders were recognized. The meeting also explored the opportunities and responsibilities surrounding artificial intelligence.

Celebrating the honorees as “Power Builders of Scale,” the evening recognized leadership across aerospace and precision manufacturing, gemstones, consumer products, biotechnology and financial services.

A section of the audience at the AIA awards gala.
- ADVERTISEMENT -

National President Nilima Madan reflected on the enduring relevance of Kautilya, also known as Chanakya, the Indian strategist, economist and author of the Arthashastra. She  connected his ideas on preparation, innovation, alliances and responsible leadership with the challenges facing contemporary business leaders, emphasizing the importance of using wealth and influence for the common good.

Ravi Bhooplapur, Chair of the AIA Board of Trustees, highlighted the organization’s achievements and congratulated the team on bringing together an accomplished gathering.

Dr. Samin Sharma, AIA Gala Chair and Immediate Past Chairman of the Board, spoke about healthcare initiatives in India that support disadvantaged communities.

The 2026 Kautilya Awards honored:

Nilima Madan, Aravind Melligeri (Kautilya Award honoree), and Ravi Bhooplapur

Aravind Melligeri — Chairman, Aequs, and Co-Founder, QuEST Global. A visionary entrepreneur and industrial leader, Melligeri has helped advance India’s aerospace and precision manufacturing industries through the development of integrated manufacturing ecosystems.

Ravi Bhooplapur, Dr Samin Sharma, Prem Bhandarim, Ashok Sancheti (Kautilya Award honoree), and Nilima Madan.

Ashok Sancheti — President, Pioneer Gems, New York. A distinguished entrepreneur, internationally respected gemstone expert and philanthropist, Sancheti shared his guru’s advice that, after learning and earning, the third stage of life should be returning —humanitarian service.

Nilima Madan, Pankaj Bhalla (Kautilya Award honoree), Ravi Bhooplapur and Animesh Goenka.

Pankaj Bhalla — Senior Vice President, Procter & Gamble, and CEO, Gillette North America. A global business executive, Bhalla has helped drive the growth and transformation of some of the world’s most recognized consumer brands.

Nilima Madan, Chandni Kulkarni, Dr Samarth Kulkarni (Kautilya Award honoree), and Ravi Bhooplapur.

Dr. Samarth (Sam) Kulkarni — CEO, CRISPR Therapeutics. A globally recognized biotechnology leader, Kulkarni has led the development of the world’s first approved gene-edited treatment and advanced a pipeline addressing oncology, cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases.

Ravi Bhooplapur, Shilpa Mathew, Yakub Mathew (Kautilya Award honoree), Dr Samin Sharma, Nilima Madan and Dr Shashi Shah

Yakub Mathew — Managing Director, Wells Fargo Advisors, New York. A financial leader with nearly four decades of experience across Citibank, HSBC and Wells Fargo, Mathew is also the author of Seeking the Infinite – Maha Kumbh 2025, a multifaith exploration of the spiritual significance of the Kumbh Mela.

The honorees were introduced, respectively, by Amogh Bhooplapur, Neelam Modi, Animesh Goenka, John Gupta and Dr. Shashi Shah. National President Nilima Madan and Board of Trustees Chair Ravi Bhooplapur presented the awards.

The AI & Tech panel was a central feature of the evening – entitled –  “Harnessing Artificial Intelligence for Innovation, Economic Progress & Responsible Global Leadership.”

Panel discussion at AIA meet. (From L to R) – Corey David Johnson (Moderator), Hardik Bhilota, Gary Rado, Andrew Rasiej, Sai Chowdhary, Sookie Pyo, Siddhartha Kaul, Maulik Bhansali and Nilesh Mamdani.

Curated by Kalpana Patel, President and CEO of Unique Comp, Inc., and Business Council Co-Chair, the panel brought together Andrew Rasiej, Maulik Bhansali, Siddhartha Kaul, Gary Rado, Hardik Bhilota, Sookie Pyo, Nilesh Mamdani and Sai Chowdhary. Corey David Johnson moderated the discussion.

Panelists expressed optimism about AI’s potential to accelerate productivity, innovation and economic growth, while examining challenges involving cybersecurity, governance, public trust, sustainability and workforce transformation. The discussion emphasized the importance of human-centered applications, responsible implementation and thoughtful leadership as organizations adopt this rapidly evolving technology.

The organizing team of Nilima Madan, Dr Samin Sharma, Co-chairs Kalpana Patel and Gobind Bathija as well as Harish Thakker presented the panelists and moderator with plaques of appreciation in recognition of their participation in the AI panel discussion.

Rimpa Siva on tabla accompanied by Abhik Mukherjee on sitar.

The evening featured a classical music performance by Rimpa Siva on tabla, representing the Farukhabad gharana, and Abhik Mukherjee on sitar, of the Etawah-Imdadkhani gharana.

Messages commending AIA’s Kautilya Awards initiative were received from Binaya S. Pradhan, Consul General of India in New York; U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer; and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

Guests received copies of the commemorative event journal. Looking ahead, Madan outlined plans for the Charaka and Sushruta Medical Awards in 2027, alongside celebrations marking AIA’s 60th anniversary.

Related posts:

AIA-NY honors six at Benefit Gala; announces highlights of Deepavali Fest October 1 Madan Mohan: Heart on the charts Association of Indians in America swears in new executive committee Association of Indians in America hosts Medical Council Awards gala

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR