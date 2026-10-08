Association Of Indians In America Holds 39th Diwali Celebration In Long Island

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High profile guests and community leaders attended the 39th Deepavali festival of the Association of Indians in America, October 3, 2026. PHOTOS : X.com/IndiainNewYork

The Indian-American community under the aegis of the Association of Indians in America (AIA) held New York’s 39th Annual Diwali Festival in Babylon, Long Island, October 3, 2026.

Congressman Tom Suozzi speaking at AIA Diwali event in Long Island October 3, 2026.

Among the attendees was Congressman Tom Suozzi, D-NY, as well as Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer. The event showcased India’s rich cultural heritage, diversity and community spirit, all qualities displayed by the Indian diaspora.

A large number of youth and people of all ages participated in the AIA’s 39th Deepavali celebrations October 3, 2026.

Consul Upendra Negi represented the Consulate General of India, New York, at the event.

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