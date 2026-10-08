Association Of Indians In America Holds 39th Diwali Celebration In Long Island

- ADVERTISEMENT -



The Indian-American community under the aegis of the Association of Indians in America (AIA) held New York’s 39th Annual Diwali Festival in Babylon, Long Island, October 3, 2026.

Among the attendees was Congressman Tom Suozzi, D-NY, as well as Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer. The event showcased India’s rich cultural heritage, diversity and community spirit, all qualities displayed by the Indian diaspora.

Consul Upendra Negi represented the Consulate General of India, New York, at the event.