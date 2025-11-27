Association of Indians In America awards scholarships to 10 students

- ADVERTISEMENT -



10 Queensborough Community College students honored with scholarships at Deepavali celebration in October

Queens, NY: The Association of Indians in America, New York chapter (AIA-NY), has reaffirmed its commitment to education and cultural collaboration through an ongoing partnership with the City University of New York’s Queensborough Community College (QCC).

The collaboration, initiated under the leadership of Dr. Jagdish K. Gupta, then President of AIA-NY, began in January 2025 with the establishment of the “Student Success Scholarship Fund.” The fund launched with an initial $10,000 donation, providing 10 scholarships of $1,000 each to students from low-income families enrolled in certificate or associate degree programs at QCC.

QCC, recognized among the top-ranked community colleges in the CUNY system, serves students from 111 countries who speak over 60 languages, reflecting the vibrant diversity of Queens. This made it a natural partner for AIA-NY, whose mission centers on fostering education, community service, and intercultural exchange.

Since the partnership’s inception, AIA-NY and QCC have celebrated a series of cultural milestones together, including the Holi Festival of Colors in March 2025 and the Deepavali – Festival of Lights celebration held last month in the Student Union Building. The Deepavali event brought together students, faculty, families, and community leaders in a joyful display of music, dance, arts, and traditional hospitality.

During the Deepavali celebration, 10 scholarship recipients were recognized and congratulated by AIA-NY Immediate Past President Dr. Jagdish K. Gupta, QCC President Dr. Christine Mangino, Professor Dr. Nidhi Gadura, and AIA-NY leaders including current President Mrs. Beena Kothari, National President Mr. Gobind Munjal, and as well as Mrs. Smiti Khanna and Mr. Harsh Vyas.

“Education is the foundation of empowerment, and cultural collaboration brings communities together,” said Dr. Gupta. “Through this partnership with Queensborough Community College, we hope to inspire students to pursue excellence while celebrating the diversity that defines New York.”

The scholarships, administered by the Scholarships and Awards Committee of the Academic Senate at QCC, have been credited directly to recipients’ accounts, helping them pursue their academic and professional goals.

Founded in 1967, the AIA-NY chapter is one of the oldest Indian-American community organizations in the United States. It promotes cultural heritage, education, and community service through programs, scholarships, and events that strengthen bonds between the Indian diaspora and the broader New York.