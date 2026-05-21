Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce Hosts Small Business Networking Breakfast in New Jersey

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METUCHEN, N.J. — Business leaders, entrepreneurs, procurement officials and agency representatives gathered at the Metuchen Golf & Country Club for the “Small Business Breakfast – Buyers & Suppliers Connect,” hosted by the Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

Held May 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., the high-impact networking session connected small business owners directly with procurement officials and decision-makers from organizations including the NJ Business Action Center, NJ Transit, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the New Jersey Department of Labor, along with representatives from county procurement offices, state agencies and authorities.

Organizers described the event as more than a networking discussion, calling it a direct pathway for small businesses seeking opportunities in public-sector contracting and supplier diversity programs.

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Attendees received guidance on upcoming contracting opportunities, procurement forecasts, vendor registration processes, bid portals and government resources designed to help businesses expand their reach and secure contracts with public agencies and institutions.

Participants had the opportunity to interact directly with procurement officials, agency representatives and business leaders from across the state, gaining insights into strategic partnerships, certification programs and supplier diversity initiatives that can help small businesses grow.

Among the guest speakers was Rajlakshmi Kadam, who spoke about the upcoming India-USA Trade Facilitation Portal, a strategic initiative by the Consulate General of India, New York aimed at strengthening direct business linkages between Indian exporters and U.S. importers across goods and services sectors.

Representatives from the Consulate General of India expressed appreciation to the Asian Indian Chamber of Commerce for the opportunity to participate in the forum, noting that the event brought together state and federal authorities along with businesses from diverse sectors to discuss opportunities and pathways for business growth and collaboration.

Kadam encouraged attendees to register for the India-USA Trade Facilitation Portal, highlighting its role in strengthening trade and business connectivity between India and the United States. She outlined several features of the platform, including support for SMEs in both goods and services sectors, promotion of trusted B2B partnerships, sourcing opportunities, virtual exhibitions and educational webinars designed to help businesses better understand international trade requirements and opportunities.

According to Kadam, the technology-driven platform aims to create a seamless ecosystem to support trade growth, empower MSMEs and promote India’s One District One Product (ODOP) initiative while expanding business collaboration opportunities between India and the United States.

The portal will also guide Indian exporters on quality control, packaging, standards and U.S. trade regulations through collaboration with representatives from major U.S. companies and organizations, including Walmart, Amazon, Costco and trade chambers.

The India-USA Trade Facilitation Portal is scheduled to be inaugurated April 8, 2026, at the Consulate General of India, New York in the presence of India’s Foreign Secretary, the Ambassador of India to the United States, industry leaders and trade stakeholders.

Attendees said one of the biggest takeaways from the breakfast was understanding how government agencies and institutions can become instrumental partners in supporting the growth of small businesses through procurement access, supplier diversity initiatives and international trade opportunities.

Organizers emphasized the importance of building direct connections between entrepreneurs, procurement leaders and decision-makers to foster long-term economic development and business expansion across New Jersey’s diverse business community.

The event was held at the Metuchen Golf & Country Club in Metuchen.