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EDISON, N.J. — More than 100 restaurant owners, franchise operators and industry leaders gathered at Moghul Banquet Hall in Edison on Oct. 28 to mark the launch of the Asian American Restaurant Owners Association (AAROA), a new trade organization aimed at strengthening advocacy and providing support for independent restaurateurs and multi-unit franchise operators.

The inaugural convention, organized in just two weeks, brought together restaurant professionals seeking a unified voice to address rising operating expenses, labor regulations, commercial leasing challenges and other pressures affecting the foodservice industry.

The initiative is spearheaded by Bipin Patel, founding president of the Asian American Retailers Association (AARA), which recently completed 20 years of advocacy on behalf of convenience store, gas station and beverage retail owners across the country.

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Drawing on his experience as a multi-unit franchise operator associated with Buffalo Wild Wings, Dave’s Hot Chicken and Blaze Pizza, Patel said restaurant owners face increasingly complex challenges that require coordinated industry representation and legislative advocacy.

Patel joined forces with several prominent restaurant entrepreneurs to establish the organization, including Kamal Arora, a caterer, entrepreneur and fine-dining restaurateur; Anand Patel and Hemang Champaneria, multi-unit operators of Dunkin’ and Taco Bell franchises; Bhavesh Patel, a multi-unit operator associated with Burger King and Bikanerwala; and Dinesh Goswami, a multi-unit franchise operator.

Addressing the gathering, Patel said discussions about establishing the association began nearly a year earlier, when he started meeting with fellow restaurant owners to identify common challenges and explore opportunities for collective action.

“Running a restaurant today is much more difficult than it was a few years ago,” Patel said.

He cited escalating commercial rents, common area maintenance charges, property taxes, employee wages, insurance premiums and food costs as major concerns for restaurant operators.

According to Patel, rents, maintenance charges and property taxes have been increasing by approximately 5% to 6% annually, while insurance premiums have experienced double-digit increases.

He also pointed to rising minimum wages and the growing financial burden of complying with labor regulations as additional challenges, particularly for small and independently owned restaurants.

Patel emphasized that AAROA would serve as more than a networking platform, providing members with opportunities to share experiences, develop business relationships and collaborate on solutions to industrywide problems.

The association, he said, would focus on legislative advocacy, business education, operational support and collective purchasing opportunities to improve profitability and long-term sustainability.

Patel also made clear that AAROA would operate strictly as a professional trade association, concentrating on business-related issues rather than participating in cultural or religious activities or endorsing individual events.

“That is what AAROA stands for: Stronger together. A brighter future. Together, we grow,” he said.

As part of its organizational structure, AAROA announced plans to establish four specialized committees focusing on government affairs and legislative advocacy, legal and regulatory compliance, group purchasing and vendor relations, and restaurant operations and reputation management.

The government affairs committee will seek to engage state and federal lawmakers on issues such as tax relief, commercial leasing practices and balanced labor regulations.

The legal and compliance committee will provide resources to help restaurant operators navigate employment laws, maintain regulatory compliance and reduce exposure to potentially frivolous litigation while upholding labor standards.

Through group purchasing and vendor partnerships, the association hopes to leverage the collective buying power of its members to negotiate better prices for food ingredients, equipment, supplies and other operating necessities.

The operations and reputation management committee will focus on improving customer experiences, adopting modern business practices and helping restaurant owners manage online reviews and digital platforms.

Organizers said the association would initially focus on restaurant operators in New Jersey and New York while gradually expanding its membership and advocacy efforts nationwide.

AAROA has invited Asian American restaurant owners, independent operators, multi-unit franchisees and allied foodservice professionals to become members and participate in building a stronger industry network.

The nonprofit trade association aims to provide a collective platform through which restaurant entrepreneurs can share resources, address common concerns and advocate for policies that support the long-term growth of the restaurant industry.

The launch marks an effort by Asian American restaurant entrepreneurs to establish a coordinated voice in an industry facing mounting financial and regulatory pressures.