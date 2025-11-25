Ashook Ramsaran launches memoir ‘Beyond Expectations: The Odyssey of a Village Boy from Guyana’

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Community leader Ashook Ramsaran launched his memoir Sunday, November 23, 2024, at the Douglaston Manor in Queens, New York, surrounded by family, friends, associates and elected officials.

The book, entitled “Beyond Expectations: The Odyssey of a Village Boy from Guyana” documents the history of the route traveled even before Ramsaran was born, by thousands of Indian immigrants, including his forebears, to Guyana as indentured labor during British rule more than 200 years ago. Ramsaran’s great-grandparents, Poorye and Radhah, arrived in then British Guiana (now Guyana) in 1853 and 1857 respectively.

Complimentary, autographed copies were shared among the attendees. Excerpts from the book were read by: Professor David Dabydeen (read by Sylvia Ramgadoo-Marimuthu); Ben Jacob, formerly at Cambridge University, presently at Rutgers University, USA (read by Arnold Ramsaran); former Fulbright Scholar to India, professor emerita at William Paterson University, writer Marina Budhos whose father grew up in letter Kenny Village as Ramsaran; as well as grandsons Jaden and Gavin Ramsaran.

Congresswoman Grace Meng was the chief guest and shared Ramsaran’s professional success, as well as his contributions to his community and beyond. Rep. Meng read Ramsaran’s biography into the US Congressional Record in June 2025. New York State Senator Roxanne Persaud, of Guyanese origin, spoke about Ramsaran’s commitment to civic engagement and presented him with a Citation.

Dr. Sudhir Parikh, Chairman & Publisher-Parikh Worldwide Media; Chairman-ITV Gold (24/7 TV Channel) spoke about Ramsaran’s many contributions to the Indian Diaspora and organized an interview on ITV Gold. “We are here to celebrate a great story, a great life, of a person who comes here and achieves the American Dream. He is a great community leader and a great political leader. He has done much for not just Caribbean Indians but also other Indians,” said Dr. Parikh, adding that Ramsaran and he had worked together in GOPIO, on India-US relations, worked together to help form the India Caucus in Congress and on the US-India civil nuclear agreement. “I am sure his book will be a great read,” Dr. Parikh noted.

Guyana’s Consul General in New York, Amb. Michael Brotherson, issued a letter of congratulations to Ramsaran, and that was read by Consul Nacifa Watson. Queens District Leader Richard David congratulated Ramsaran and predicted the book would be a huge success.

In the concluding remarks, Ramsaran said, “As I reflect on this chapter, I am aware that the journey continues — perhaps not in me, but through those I have loved, taught, and beside whom I have walked. This record speaks about my travels, but above that, it speaks about what I have tried to hold on to along the way: family, purpose, and memory. I am hopeful that it helps someone find a sense of purpose, whoever he/she is or from where he/she originated. Then it would certainly be worth it”

Thanks and appreciation were given by Rachel Ramsaran after the sharing of the cake with the words, “BEYOND EXPECTATIONS”.

The book begins with a Journey Map detailing the path from India to Guyana and then on to the USA. It is in 3 parts: The Early Years in Guyana; Settling in the USA; and Civic Engagement and the Global Diaspora, with an extensive Appendix that includes family history, articles, memorials, obituaries and tributes, recognition awards, US Congressional Record etc. The book is interspersed with selected photos in each section that provide perspectives at each stage of the journey, as well as an emotional tribute to Ramsaran’s late son Gerald to whom the book is dedicated.

The foreword is written by renowned Guyanese-born Professor David Dabydeen, University of Cambridge, UK. The back cover includes advance perspectives by: Donald Ramotar, former President of Guyana; Letitia James, New York Attorney General; Ela Gandhi, Chairperson, Gandhi Development Trust; Dr. Alina Camacho-Gingerich, Professor of Spanish & Latin American Studies, St. John’s University, Queens, New York; Albert R. Ramdin, Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS) and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Suriname.