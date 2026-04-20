Ashoka unveils new packaging identity to strengthen global presence of Desi food brand

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Ashoka, a leading global Desi food brand, has unveiled a refreshed packaging identity aimed at enhancing shelf presence and reinforcing its connection with consumers across international markets.

The redesign marks a significant evolution for the brand as it continues to expand globally, while staying rooted in its long-standing values of authenticity, bold flavors and cultural connection.

The new visual system has been developed to reflect what the company calls its “modern Desi spirit,” emphasizing that food is more than nourishment for the diaspora — it represents comfort, culture, memory and a sense of belonging.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

The updated packaging introduces a clearer and more intuitive structure across product categories. The frozen range is anchored in green, the ambient range is defined by orange, and the chutney range is distinguished by white, allowing consumers to more easily navigate store shelves while reinforcing brand identity.

Company officials said the redesign is also intended to deliver greater consistency and standout appeal without altering the essence of Ashoka’s offerings, which focus on real ingredients, authentic textures and traditional preparation methods.

“Ashoka has always stood for authentic food made with pride, integrity, and a deep understanding of what taste means to Desi consumers across the world,” said Bimal Thakkar, CEO and managing director of ADF Foods. “This new packaging identity sharpens how the brand shows up on shelf, strengthens our connection with the next generation of consumers, and reflects the confidence of a brand taking authentic Desi flavors to global markets.”

The company said the new identity is designed to appeal to a wide consumer base, from homemakers seeking trusted taste and convenience to younger consumers looking for quick, satisfying meals that evoke a connection to home.

The refreshed look aligns with Ashoka’s broader brand positioning as “flavor-first,” warm and culturally rooted, while maintaining relevance for contemporary audiences. Rather than adapting its offerings for global markets, the brand emphasizes staying true to traditional Desi tastes and culinary practices.

The rollout of the new packaging will take place across Ashoka’s product portfolio, which includes frozen foods, ready meals, breads, chutneys, pickles, snacks and pantry staples.

Despite the visual changes, the company said consumers can expect the same products and flavors that have built trust in the brand over the years, now presented through a more modern and cohesive design.

Ashoka is backed by decades of culinary expertise and continues to position itself as a global ambassador of authentic Desi cuisine, delivering culturally relevant food experiences to consumers worldwide.