As seafarers die in conflict zones, India and Liberia demand action

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United Nations – The official joint statement by the Permanent Missions of India and Liberia to the UN strongly condemns the string of unacceptable attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers.

Issued on October 8, 2026, the statement was delivered in their capacity as co-chairs of the newly formed Group of Friends on Safety & Security of Shipping & Seafarers (GoF on S4).

In the statement, the two nations forcefully denounced recent hostile actions targeting civilian vessels and crew members in the Gulf and its vicinity, as well as the Black Sea.

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The statement called for an immediate cessation of all such attacks to preserve regional peace and stability. It explicitly characterized the actions as “simply indefensible” because they disrupt global maritime trade and cost innocent civilian lives.

In the statement, India and Liberia also extended deep condolences to the families of seafarers who have lost their lives and offered prayers for the rapid recovery of those injured.

The statement follows the launch of the GoF on S4 initiative on September 25, 2026, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. India is one of the world’s leading suppliers of seafaring personnel, while Liberia operates the world’s largest shipping registry by tonnage, making this partnership highly strategic. Together with 23 other member nations, they aim to push crew safety and maritime security to the center of international policy.

The group builds on a proposal made earlier by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On September 12, the opening day of the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, Modi had proposed an international “Seafarers’ Emergency Support Network.” He had called for maritime authorities and diplomatic missions to be connected through a system capable of supporting rapid responses when sailors face emergencies.

A total of 16 Indian nationals, including 10 seafarers, have been killed in the Middle East conflict since February 28, 2026, according to Indian government updates, with deaths recorded in Oman, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iraq. Additionally, 16 Indian seafarers in total have died across the wider Persian Gulf and Black Sea conflict zones.

Earlier, at the Group’s inaugural ministerial level meeting on September 25, 2026, India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, had set out the humanitarian case for closer international coordination.

India has not officially lost any of its own sovereign Navy combat ships, but 78 incidents have involved commercial vessels carrying Indian seafarers or vessels of Indian interest passing through the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters.

The coalition’s agenda extends beyond immediate threats to vessels at sea. Its stated priorities include the protection of maritime corridors, seafarer safety in conflict zones, fair labor standards and the problem of crew abandonment. The initiative is intended to create a collective framework for addressing these concerns while helping to safeguard global trade.

The group is intended to provide a shared platform for ship-owning countries, major registries and nations that supply seafarers to address risks to crews and international trade.