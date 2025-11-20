Arts4All launches World Kindness Day, a 50-day campaign to provide meals for New Yorkers in need

- ADVERTISEMENT -



On Thursday, November 13, 2025, the Arts4All Foundation commemorated World Kindness Day by launching a 50-day emergency food campaign to provide thousands of freshly prepared and nutritious meals to combat the food emergency, resource scarcity, and affordability crisis.

According to Arts4All, the crisis is impacting over 3 million New Yorkers that are currently living in a state of food insecurity which has surpassed pandemic levels with 1 in 10 New Yorkers being food insecure.

Following the long government shutdown, Arts4All estimates nearly 3 million men, women, and children residing in New York are reliant on food pantries and soup kitchens for food, which is an 89% increase since 2019.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

To address the ever-growing poverty and hunger crisis, the Arts4All Foundation launched on World Kindness Day a 50-day Giving Back Emergency Food Campaign that is committed to ensuring every New Yorker has access to high-quality and nutritious meals daily.

On the first day of the 50-day campaign, Arts4All Foundation partnered with Kaushal Naik, the owner of Hot Breads, a local bakery based in New Hyde Park, New York, and provided thousands of meals to homeless children, women, seniors, disabled persons, veterans, and families.

The volunteers of Arts4All Foundation are also preparing high-quality, fresh, nutritious, and hot meals and delivering them to homeless shelters, domestic violence shelters, senior centers, veteran centers, children community centers, medical facilities, schools, nonprofit and religious centers, and directly to low-income and homeless people from November 13, 2025, to January 2, 2026, the organization said.