Arts & Culture Bridging the Gap: India–Pakistan Poets Share the Stage at Payam-e-Muhabbat International Mushaira

SADDLE BROOK, NJ – The spirit of Urdu, friendship, and cross-cultural harmony illuminated the halls of Marriott Saddle Brook on Sunday, November 23, 2025, as the Payam-e-Muhabbat International Mushaira captivated poetry lovers from across the Tri-State area. Organized by Mohibban-e-Urdu of North America, the Cultural Society of Bergen County, and Jhilmil, the evening brought together renowned poets from India and Pakistan, celebrating the shared literary heritage that continues to unite both nations.

The Mushaira featured an impressive lineup of distinguished poets whose eloquence and artistry kept the audience fully engaged throughout the evening. The stellar roster included Basir Kazmi, Abbas Tabish, Mehshar Afridi, Humaira Rehman, Madan Mohan Danish, Khalid Irfan, Naina Aadil, and Ammar Iqbal. Each poet presented their kalaam with depth, emotion, and signature style, drawing applause and admiration from attendees.

The event was anchored by the tireless efforts of Khaja Khateeb (Tamkeen), Chairman of Mohibban-e-Urdu, who was instrumental in conceptualizing and bringing this international literary gathering to life. Mohibban-e-Urdu—formed in 2011—has consistently worked to promote the Urdu language, literature, and culture across North America.

He was joined in leadership by: Mauzzam Khan, President, Khurrum Iftekhar, Treasurer

In association with Jhilmil, the organizing team also included cultural contributors and community enthusiasts: Anoop Bhargava, Nandini Rai, Atul Arora, Satish Mallick

From the Cultural Society of Bergen County, key supporters included: Farhat Khan, Ghazala Chohan, Ghazala Arshad, Nadia Khan.

Their combined efforts ensured a seamless program that balanced literary excellence with warm hospitality. Dinner was served, adding to the delight of a fully immersive cultural evening.

Audience members praised the event for not only showcasing top-tier Urdu poetry but also for highlighting the power of artistic expression in promoting peace, love, and understanding. With poets from India and Pakistan sharing the same stage, Payam-e-Muhabbat truly lived up to its name — a message of love.

The resounding success of the Mushaira has reinforced Mohibban-e-Urdu’s continued mission to elevate Urdu adab while bringing communities together through poetry and cultural exchange.