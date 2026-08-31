Artist Shanu S.P. Hinduja Holding First Solo Art Exhibition In US @Sheen Center, NYC

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Professor Shanu S.P. Hinduja, an artist in Europe and the Middle East, is scheduled to present Under These Skies, her first solo art exhibition in the United States, at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture in New York City.

The exhibition will be marked by two special events, a press release from organizers said. A private reception to open the exhibition is scheduled for Tuesday, September 15, from 5 to 7 p.m., and a moderated discussion with Dr. Hinduja is planned for Wednesday, September 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

“Under These Skies is deeply personal to me. Through these works, I hope to share a sense of connection, reflection and the common humanity that unites us, wherever we may come from,” Hinduja is quoted saying in the press release which invites friends, guests and members of the wider community to join the artist at the event.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture is located at 18 Bleecker Street, New York, N.Y. Attendance is by RSVP to the attached invitation.

According to her website shebyshanoo.ch, Hinduja is the Chair of a Swiss private bank, S.P. Hinduja Banque Privee SA, since 2018. She is also Co-Chair of the UN Global Accelerator since 2014. Hinduja is Professor of Leadership at the University of Bolton’s Institute of Management since 2019. She also serves as Chair Emeritus of Hinduja Foundation US. As a philanthropist, she has established scholarships and programs at among other institutions, at Columbia University and Massachusetts General Hospital. She is a founding member of HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco’s environment-focused Foundation.