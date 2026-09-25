Art of Living Foundation Hosts “An Evening with Gurudev: On Power, Presence, and Peace” in New Jersey

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Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar addresses 1,800 attendees with reflections on inner strength, presence, meditation and peace

An evening of wisdom, music, meditation and reflection unfolded at State Theatre New Jersey on September 22, as more than 1,800 people gathered for “An Evening with Gurudev: On Power, Presence, and Peace,” featuring renowned spiritual leader and founder of Art of Living Foundation founder Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The New Jersey event was part of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s continuing U.S. tour and comes as the Art of Living Foundation, which operates in 182 countries and was founded in 1981, marks its 45th anniversary.

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The diverse audience included mayors, state senators, business and community leaders, university professors, students, professionals, families and members of the broader New Jersey community, a September 24, press release from organizers said.

In his address, Guru Ravi Shankar spoke about the deeper dimensions of power, presence and peace, urging people to look beyond external circumstances and discover the strength and stability within themselves. He also highlighted the importance of meditation and creating moments of stillness and awareness in everyday life.

He engaged with the audience, sharing insights, answering questions and leading participants into a guided meditation experience. Live music added to the evening.

The evening brought together people from different generations and backgrounds around the shared themes of well-being, inner peace and human connection, organizers said.

For more than three decades, Art of Living volunteers in New Jersey have been bringing breathing, meditation and self-regulation practices to schools, universities, healthcare settings, veterans’ programs, correctional facilities and communities across the state, organizers said.