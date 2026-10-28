Around 40 Indian/South Asian-Origin High School Seniors Make It To The Prestigious 2026 U.S. Presidential Scholars List

The U.S. Department of Education on October 27, announced the selection of 161 exceptional high school seniors as the 2026 U.S. Presidential Scholars, for their achievements in academics, the arts, and career and technical education. Among them are some 40 seniors of Indian origin, and other South Asian ancestry, according to the list made by News India Times from the names appearing for each state.
This year, out of 3.9 million graduating high school seniors, more than 6,700 candidates qualified for consideration based on outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or nominations by chief state school officers.
“These students represent the exceptional caliber of character and intellect that our nation’s future demands,” U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon is quoted saying in the list. “On behalf of President Trump, I congratulate each Scholar who never gave up, the families who believed in them, and the communities who guided them. As you forge your next paths, continue to aim higher, leverage your extraordinary talents, and boldly assume your responsibilities as leaders.”
The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars identifies honorees through a rigorous selection process, the press release said, evaluating academic excellence, artistic and technical talent, essays, school recommendations, and evidence of leadership and community service, a press release from the Education Department said.
The 2026 class includes one young man and one young woman from every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 at-large Scholars, 20 Scholars in the arts, and 20 Scholars in career and technical education, as directed by Presidential Executive Order.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was inaugurated in 1964, and to date has honored approximately 8,800 of America’s top-performing students. The program expanded in 1979 to recognize artistic excellence and, in 2015, to celebrate achievements in career and technical education.
Each member of the 2026 class will receive an engraved U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion, symbolizing their extraordinary accomplishments and bright futures, the press release said.
Following are the high schoolers by state, identified as being of Indian origin (Or other South Asian) going by their names:
[*] Scholar for U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts.
[**] Scholar for U.S Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education.
ALABAMA
1.Arnav Maskey, Madison, Bob Jones High School
ARIZONA
2.Akshay Karthik, Chandler – Hamilton High School AZ –
- Roshni Nagarakanti, Scottsdale – Desert Mountain High School
ARKANSAS
- Manvitha Narasimhan, Bentonville – Bentonville High School
CALIFORNIA
- Suraj Samir Shah, Tustin – Arnold O. Beckman High School
CONNECTICUT
- Vedant Rakesh Kansara, Unionville – Farmington High School
- Suchita Srinivasan, Cheshire – Cheshire High School
DELAWARE
- Akshaj Bais, Newark – Newark Charter School (**)
- Sudipa Chowdhury, Newark – Newark Charter School
- Jai Mihir Thacker, Wilmington – The Charter School of Wilmington
FLORIDA
- Kurukulasuriya Nishini Amaya Fernando, Fort Myers – Dunbar High School (**)
GEORGIA
- Samanyu Krishna Ganesh, Atlanta – The Westminster Schools
- Ananya Tara Rajagopalan, Marietta – Wheeler High School
IDAHO
- Kavya Bansal, Eagle – Renaissance High School
ILLINOIS
- Rachel Varghese, Long Grove – Adlai E. Stevenson High School
INDIANA
- Riya Ayisha Koya, Carmel – Carmel High School
KANSAS
- Sanjana Akkulugari, Leawood – The Barstow School
KENTUCKY
- Deepika Koripelli, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School
- Avneesh Mahesh Kudrimoti, Lexington – Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
LOUISIANA
- Aditiya Safaya, Covington – Mandeville High School
MICHIGAN
- Ajay Singh Raj Purohit, Ann Arbor – Greenhills School
MINNESOTA
- Aaratrika Mondal, Maple Grove – Wayzata High School
MISSOURI
- Shiv Bansal, Springfield – Kickapoo High School (**)
- Vihaan J Choudhary, Saint Louis – Lindbergh High School
NEBRASKA
- Rikhil Chowdary Jasti, Lincoln – Lincoln East High School (**)
NEW HAMPSHIRE
- Jhanvi D Desai, Nashua – Nashua Senior High School South
NEW JERSEY
- Sahaj Bhandari, Parsippany – Morris Hills High School
- Jismi Mathew, East Hanover – Morris County School of Technology (**)
- Sapna K Patel, Northfield – Mainland Regional High School
NEW MEXICO
- Aarush Tutiki, Albuquerque – Albuquerque Academy
NORTH CAROLINA
- Aarush Jugdar, Concord – The North Carolina School of Science & Mathematics
- Maya Kodali, Charlotte – Providence Day School
- Swayam Shah, Apex – William G. Enloe Gifted & Talented Magnet High School
OREGON
- Shriya Pai, Portland – Jesuit High School
TEXAS
- Veda S. Ganesan, Flower Mound – Edward S Marcus High School
- Mahith Gottipati, Sugar Land – Dulles High School
UTAH
- Khushi Patel, Saint George – Dixie High School
VIRGINIA
- Yalini Kathamuthu, Herndon – BASIS Independent McLean
- Nived Nandakumar, Chantilly – Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology
WYOMING
- Roy Vaid, Rawlins – Phillips Exeter Academy