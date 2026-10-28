Around 40 Indian/South Asian-Origin High School Seniors Make It To The Prestigious 2026 U.S. Presidential Scholars List

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The U.S. Department of Education on October 27, announced the selection of 161 exceptional high school seniors as the 2026 U.S. Presidential Scholars, for their achievements in academics, the arts, and career and technical education. Among them are some 40 seniors of Indian origin, and other South Asian ancestry, according to the list made by News India Times from the names appearing for each state.

This year, out of 3.9 million graduating high school seniors, more than 6,700 candidates qualified for consideration based on outstanding performance on the College Board SAT or ACT exams or nominations by chief state school officers.

“These students represent the exceptional caliber of character and intellect that our nation’s future demands,” U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon is quoted saying in the list. “On behalf of President Trump, I congratulate each Scholar who never gave up, the families who believed in them, and the communities who guided them. As you forge your next paths, continue to aim higher, leverage your extraordinary talents, and boldly assume your responsibilities as leaders.”

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The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars identifies honorees through a rigorous selection process, the press release said, evaluating academic excellence, artistic and technical talent, essays, school recommendations, and evidence of leadership and community service, a press release from the Education Department said.

The 2026 class includes one young man and one young woman from every state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and U.S. families living abroad, as well as 15 at-large Scholars, 20 Scholars in the arts, and 20 Scholars in career and technical education, as directed by Presidential Executive Order.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was inaugurated in 1964, and to date has honored approximately 8,800 of America’s top-performing students. The program expanded in 1979 to recognize artistic excellence and, in 2015, to celebrate achievements in career and technical education.

Each member of the 2026 class will receive an engraved U.S. Presidential Scholars medallion, symbolizing their extraordinary accomplishments and bright futures, the press release said.

Following are the high schoolers by state, identified as being of Indian origin (Or other South Asian) going by their names:

[*] Scholar for U.S. Presidential Scholar in Arts.

[**] Scholar for U.S Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education.

ALABAMA

1.Arnav Maskey, Madison, Bob Jones High School

ARIZONA

2.Akshay Karthik, Chandler – Hamilton High School AZ –

Roshni Nagarakanti, Scottsdale – Desert Mountain High School

ARKANSAS

Manvitha Narasimhan, Bentonville – Bentonville High School

CALIFORNIA

Suraj Samir Shah, Tustin – Arnold O. Beckman High School

CONNECTICUT

Vedant Rakesh Kansara, Unionville – Farmington High School Suchita Srinivasan, Cheshire – Cheshire High School

DELAWARE

Akshaj Bais, Newark – Newark Charter School (**) Sudipa Chowdhury, Newark – Newark Charter School Jai Mihir Thacker, Wilmington – The Charter School of Wilmington

FLORIDA

Kurukulasuriya Nishini Amaya Fernando, Fort Myers – Dunbar High School (**)

GEORGIA

Samanyu Krishna Ganesh, Atlanta – The Westminster Schools Ananya Tara Rajagopalan, Marietta – Wheeler High School

IDAHO

Kavya Bansal, Eagle – Renaissance High School

ILLINOIS

Rachel Varghese, Long Grove – Adlai E. Stevenson High School

INDIANA

Riya Ayisha Koya, Carmel – Carmel High School

KANSAS

Sanjana Akkulugari, Leawood – The Barstow School

KENTUCKY

Deepika Koripelli, Louisville – duPont Manual Magnet High School Avneesh Mahesh Kudrimoti, Lexington – Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

LOUISIANA

Aditiya Safaya, Covington – Mandeville High School

MICHIGAN

Ajay Singh Raj Purohit, Ann Arbor – Greenhills School

MINNESOTA

Aaratrika Mondal, Maple Grove – Wayzata High School

MISSOURI

Shiv Bansal, Springfield – Kickapoo High School (**) Vihaan J Choudhary, Saint Louis – Lindbergh High School

NEBRASKA

Rikhil Chowdary Jasti, Lincoln – Lincoln East High School (**)

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Jhanvi D Desai, Nashua – Nashua Senior High School South

NEW JERSEY

Sahaj Bhandari, Parsippany – Morris Hills High School Jismi Mathew, East Hanover – Morris County School of Technology (**) Sapna K Patel, Northfield – Mainland Regional High School

NEW MEXICO

Aarush Tutiki, Albuquerque – Albuquerque Academy

NORTH CAROLINA

Aarush Jugdar, Concord – The North Carolina School of Science & Mathematics Maya Kodali, Charlotte – Providence Day School Swayam Shah, Apex – William G. Enloe Gifted & Talented Magnet High School

OREGON

Shriya Pai, Portland – Jesuit High School

TEXAS

Veda S. Ganesan, Flower Mound – Edward S Marcus High School Mahith Gottipati, Sugar Land – Dulles High School

UTAH

Khushi Patel, Saint George – Dixie High School

VIRGINIA

Yalini Kathamuthu, Herndon – BASIS Independent McLean Nived Nandakumar, Chantilly – Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology

WYOMING