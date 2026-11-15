Arizona Senate Democrats Choose Indian American Priya Sundareshan For President

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Indian American Priya Sundareshan, a Democrat re-elected to the state Senate in Arizona on November 3, 2026, was declared the President of the upper house November 6, by her fellow party leadership.

In an announcement November 6, the Democrats in the Arizona Senate announce their leadership team for the 58th Legislature, as the party prepared to hold an outright Senate major4ity for the first time in more than 30 years.

“The incoming majority will make lowering costs for Arizona’s working families its top priority,” the press release said.

- ADVERTISEMENT -



“We heard you loud and clear. Arizonans rejected partisan extremism and chose a new direction,” Senate President-elect Sundareshan is quoted saying.

“I am proud of what we accomplished together during my time as minority leader, and I’m ready to lead us into the next chapter.”

Sundareshan first assumed office as a member of the State Senate representing District 18 on January 9, 2023. She was selected as Senate minority leader on January 13, 2025.

Since November 2024, Sundareshan served as Senate Democratic Leader, taking up issues close to her heart, such as renewable energy, water resources conservation, full funding of public schools etc.

Known as a “climate champion” the Indian American politician was born and raised in District 18.

“I love Tucson and the opportunities I had for an excellent public education and exploring the outdoors,” she said on her website. Until 2023, Sundareshan taught natural resources law at the University of Arizona, and previously advocated for sustainable resource management with the Environmental Defense Fund.

She has led voter protection efforts and redistricting engagement within the Arizona Democratic Party.

A graduate in engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Sundareshan did natural resource economics at the University of Arizona.

“I know we need more science-based decision-making in politics, especially when it comes to preserving our beautiful state for future generations,” she says.

Sundareshan was announced as President-elect of the Senate when results for some seats were still being counted.

“Early returns show our caucus is on track to grow from 13 to 20 members, a historic supermajority,” she declared. “We don’t take that trust for granted. I’m excited to build on the work of our talented returning elected senators and welcome the newly elected members whoi will bring fresh ideas and perspectives tour caucus,” Sundareshan went on to say. “We’re united in our commitment to earn your trust every day by delivering results you can feel in your daily life.”

That, she said, means lowering costs for working families, keeping communities safe and giving every Arizonan a fair shot at getting ahead. Wherever you live and whoever you voted for, we’re are here to work for you,” she concluded.

In the same announcement, her colleagues Christine Marsh (District 5) was selected Senate Majority Leader-elect; and Analise Ortiz, District 24, was made Senate Majority Whip-elect.