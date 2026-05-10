Archery-India women stun field, Li leads China charge at Archery World Cup in Shanghai

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May 10 (Reuters) – India’s women upset two of archery’s leading powers in recurve and China’s Li Mengqi delivered a breakthrough performance on home soil as Stage 2 of the 2026 Archery World Cup wrapped up in Shanghai on Sunday.

Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Kumkum Mohod defeated China’s Zhu Jingyi, Huang Yuwei and Yu Qi 28-26 in a shoot-off after the final finished level at 4-4 following four sets, denying China back-to-back women’s recurve team titles after their Stage 1 victory in Puebla.

The fourth-seeded Indian trio had earlier beaten 10-time Olympic champions South Korea 5-1 in the semi-finals, with the Koreans going on to take bronze.

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China’s Li Mengqi capped a breakout performance on home soil by winning the men’s individual recurve title in just his second World Cup appearance.

Li, who debuted on the circuit in Medellin in 2023, beat Matias Grande of Mexico, top seed Tang Chih-Chun of Taiwan and Olympic champion Kim Je Deok of South Korea on his way to the final, where he defeated Turkey’s Mete Gazoz.

He later partnered Huang Yuwei to win mixed team recurve gold for China, beating South Korea’s Oh Ye-jin and Kim Woo-jin in the final. Germany’s Michelle Kroppen and Leon Zemella took bronze.

In the compound mixed team event, that will make its Olympic debut at the LA28 Games, American pair Alexis Ruiz and James Lutz beat Turkey’s Hazal Burun and Emircan Haney to win gold.

Stage 3 of the World Cup will be held in Antalya, Turkey, from June 9-14.