AR Rahman’s ‘Jai Ho’ resonates at US 250th Independence Day celebrations in Delhi

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New Delhi [India], May 24, 2026 : Oscar-winning composer and music maestro AR Rahman delivered a stirring performance at the 250th US Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, with his iconic anthem ‘Jai Ho’ emerging as the highlight of the evening.

The US gained independence from Britain on July 4, 1776.

The grand event, hosted by the US Embassy in India, brought together senior diplomats, political leaders, business representatives and cultural figures in a showcase of the growing India-US partnership. Among the prominent dignitaries present were External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador Sergio Gor.

Rahman’s electrifying rendition of ‘Jai Ho’ received a rousing response from guests, with the performance symbolising the cultural bridge between India and the United States. The composer also performed a medley of his celebrated tracks like ‘Dil Se’, ‘Muqabla’, and ‘Fanaa’.

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The celebration formed part of Rubio’s ongoing India visit, which includes high-level diplomatic engagements and meetings with Indian leadership.

Speaking at the event, US Ambassador Sergio Gor shared, “America first does not mean America alone. And every week, we identify opportunities that are win-win situations for both of our nations. I’m especially proud that this spring our embassy brought a record-breaking delegation, which will continue over the weeks and months ahead, as we continue our work here in India…”

Notably, Rubio is currently on a four-day visit to India, during which he will be attending the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in the national capital.

India is gearing up to host the security dialogue in the national capital to deliberate on the evolving security matrix of the Indo-Pacific and the escalating friction points across West Asia.

The high-level congregation of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue – bringing together India, the United States, Australia, and Japan – is locked in for May 26 under the chairmanship of EAM Jaishankar.