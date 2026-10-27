Anuj Sharma campaigns for Old Bridge Board of Education on ‘Educate to Unify’ platform

- ADVERTISEMENT -



OLD BRIDGE, N.J. — Anuj Sharma, a longtime Old Bridge resident and internationally trained lawyer, is seeking a seat on the Old Bridge Board of Education, campaigning on a platform centered on academic achievement, fiscal responsibility and stronger community ties.

Sharma, a first-time candidate who is listed as No. 8 on the ballot, is running under the theme “Educate to Unify.” His campaign says education can play an important role in bridging political, cultural and social divisions while strengthening civic understanding and community engagement.

“A committed neighbor, a proven leader, a stronger future for Old Bridge,” reads one of Sharma’s campaign messages.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

According to campaign materials, Sharma has worked as a lawyer for 25 years and has lived in Old Bridge for more than 11 years. He is the father of two boys and says his professional experience working with people from different countries, ethnicities and business backgrounds has prepared him to bring a broad perspective to the school board.

Sharma says one of his priorities would be improving academic performance and strengthening core educational programs. His campaign has also called for setting a district goal of earning additional Blue Ribbon School designations.

He says his background in business and law could help with school district governance, oversight and financial decision-making.

Fiscal responsibility is another major part of Sharma’s platform. He says he would support balancing the district budget through cost-reduction measures while also exploring new revenue-generating opportunities.

His campaign says the goal would be to identify operational efficiencies, control overall spending and seek additional ways to bring resources into the district while maintaining educational quality.

The campaign summarizes Sharma’s priorities as “Students First,” “Stronger Community” and “Smarter Opportunities.”

Sharma is asking Old Bridge voters to support his candidacy for the Board of Education with a message focused on investing in children and building what he describes as “strong schools, a stronger community and a united Old Bridge.”