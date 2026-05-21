Anu Narayanan Promoted To Expanded Global Role At Anthropologie Group

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Anthropologie Group, a global retail company dealing in clothing and other products, whose parent company is Urban Outfitters, announced May 15, 2026, that it has promoted Anu Narayanan to an expanded role as Global President of Women’s Home, and Retail.

“I’m honored to share that Anu Narayanan has been promoted to Global President, Anthropologie Women’s, Home, and Retail, expanding her leadership across Global Merchandising and Retail Stores for Anthropologie,” Tricia Smith, Global CEO at Anthropologie said on her Linkedin website. .

“Since joining the brand in 2018, Anu has been instrumental in driving Anthropologie’s growth and evolution. Her leadership has helped shape and accelerate our strategic priorities, while elevating and expanding our portfolio of owned brands. She has played a critical role in transforming Anthropologie into a true lifestyle brand – broadening categories, increasing speed to market, and deepening our connection with customers across generations and geographies,” Smith said.

- ADVERTISEMENT -

“Anu’s leadership reflects a rare combination of creative intuition, deep customer understanding, and merchant discipline that continues to drive our business forward. I’m incredibly excited for this next chapter for Anu and confident her leadership will continue to elevate Anthropologie globally,” Smith added, calling it a “well-deserved promotion.”

Narayanan has been with the Anthropologie Group for nearly 8 years. Prior to this recent promotion, she served as President Women’s & Home for three years and three months, starting in 2023.

Prior to that she was Chief Merchandising Officer for the brand.

Before joining Anthropologie, Narayanan was Senior Vice President at La Senza from 2013 to 2018.

Other name brands where she has held senior positions include Gap Inc;, and Ann Taylor.

Narayanan is a graduate of Boston College Carroll School of Management in Finance & Marketing.