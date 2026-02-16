Anthropic’s revenue run-rate doubled in India in 4 months, says CEO Amodei

- ADVERTISEMENT -



BENGALURU, Feb 16 (Reuters) – Anthropic’s revenue run-rate in India has doubled in four months, chief executive officer Dario Amodei said on Monday (Feb. 16, 2026), underscoring the rapid adoption of the AI startup’s Claude coding product in the country.

Anthropic, which announced its India expansion in October 2025 and opened its Bengaluru office on Monday, said the world’s most populous country is the largest market for its Claude AI model after the United States.

“Anthropic’s business run-rate revenue within India has doubled over the last four months, and Claude Code may have even grown faster,” said Amodei at the firm’s Builder Summit in Bengaluru, without disclosing specifics.

The Amazon and Alphabet-backed startup raised $30 billion in a funding round last week that valued the AI firm at $380 billion.

Anthropic has leaned heavily into the enterprise AI market, after Claude Code received strong reception from developers since it was made generally available last May. The company launched Claude Cowork, an AI agent that helps execute computer tasks for white-collar workers, last month.

A plug-in for Claude Cowork released in January to automate tasks triggered a global selloff in software stocks, intensifying concerns that rapid adoption of generative AI could upend India’s $283 billion IT services industry. So far in February, the country’s software exporter stocks have shed more than $47 billion in market cap.

Amodei said the “technical intensity” of Claude usage in India is high.

“Claude has always skewed a little bit more towards the kind of productivity and professional (workloads), and that’s even more so here in India,” he said.

Anthropic also touted several partnerships with companies in India. Air India is leaning on Claude Code to push custom software faster and integrate agentic AI across the carrier’s operations, while IT major Cognizant is deploying Claude to modernize legacy tech systems.

The company also announced several tie-ups with Indian startups across the legal, education, healthcare and agriculture sectors. The announcements come ahead of Amodei’s appearance at the India AI Impact Summit this week.