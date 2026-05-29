Andhra Pradesh Advocate Becomes Licensed Attorney In Indiana at 25

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A 25-year-old advocate from Andhra Pradesh has become a licensed attorney in the state of Indiana, marking a rare achievement as a dual-licensed legal professional in both India and the United States.

Reddy, a native of Pulivendula in Andhra Pradesh, is a practicing advocate at the High Court of Andhra Pradesh and recently earned a Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree from the Indiana University Maurer School of Law.

With experience in criminal and family law in India, Reddy pursued advanced studies in business and corporate law in the United States. He previously earned a Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Laws degree from Alliance University in Karnataka.

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He also attended summer programs at the London School of Economics and Political Science, where he studied public policy and international criminal law.

After completing his law degree in India, Reddy served as a law clerk-cum-research assistant at the High Court of Andhra Pradesh and enrolled with the Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh before continuing his legal education in the United States.

Announcing the milestone on LinkedIn, Reddy wrote, “Thrilled to announce that I am now officially a licensed attorney in the state of Indiana!”

“Being sworn in as a member of the Indiana Bar is a milestone I will cherish forever,” he added.

In addition to his legal career, Reddy has been actively involved in public policy and student leadership. He serves as the Andhra Pradesh state vice president of the Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF), the student wing of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh congratulated Reddy on social media platform X, calling the accomplishment “a matter of immense pride for the entire Telugu community.”

Nara noted that Reddy became a licensed attorney in Indiana on his first attempt at the age of 25 and described his dual licensure in India and the United States as “a truly rare and remarkable achievement.”