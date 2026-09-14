Ananda Marga Holds Successful International Festival Of Bliss

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The community organization, Ananda Marga New York Sector, hosted its International Festival of Bliss 2026 celebrations September 12, in Floral Park, New York, in the James J. Ambrose School Auditorium.

More than 70 community leaders, government representatives, professionals, artists, families, and friends attended, according to a press release from the organization. The Chief Guest was Naveen Shah, Chief Executive Officer at Navika group of companies. Included among several high-profile attendees was Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh, chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media, the publisher of Desi Talk and News India Times. Several distinguished guests addressed the gathering.

In his speech, Dr. Parikh, who is also a philanthropist, thanked Ananda Marga for inviting him and praised it for the philanthropic work. “Anand Marga is a great NGO which promotes Indian culture, heritage and history and connects the younger generation with ‘Indian-ness’. Congratulations for your work in education and women’s empowerment. You can depend on Parikh Worldwide Media any time for outreach help when you need.”

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Other distinguished guests included Assemblymember Edward C. Braunstein, New York State Assembly District 26, along with Assemblymember Guru Dileep, Acarya Savitananda Avadhuta, Acarya Shakananda Avadhuta.

The theme of the event was “ONE WORLD • ONE HUMANITY — Peace • Wellness • Harmony • Compassion.” For more information visit bliss.anandamarga.us/

The ceremonial lighting of the lamp jumpstarted the event. Citations and recognition from the offices of the Assemblymember and a Member of Congress were presented.

Other high profile guests included Neil Trivedi, Assemblymember David Weprin’s representative and Special Projects Director, Dr. Hari Shukla, Harish Goyal, Arish Sahani, Sanjeev Jindal, Louis Thomas, Naveen Joshi, Timir Prabhakar, Brother Shukhdev, Bhukti Pradhan of Ananda Marga Queens.

Samaira Sandhu, actress, author, and public figure, also attended.

The program highlighted culture, civilization, spirituality, music, meditation, yoga, dance, and the positive values that contribute to a harmonious society, organizers said.

The program opened with Prabhat Samgiita. Ananda Marga meditation practices, devotional music, cultural presentations, dance performances, and inspirational messages were featured throughout the evening.

More than 50 artists and performers participated, representing diverse cultural traditions and artistic expressions.

“The Festival demonstrated how culture and spirituality can bring people together and help build greater understanding, friendship, compassion, and harmony within society,” organizers said.

The Organizing Committee consisted of Acarya Abhiramananda Avadhuta, Sectorial Secretary, Ananda Marga New York Sector; Acarya Kovid Brahmacarii; Acarya Dhruva; Brother Timir Prabhakar; Brother Shukhdev’ Acarya Anudhyananda Avadhuta; Shri Naveen Joshi; and Bhukti Pradhan, Ananda Marga Queens.

Particular attention was given to the Ananda Kalpataru Health & Wellness Center project in Connecticut, envisioned as a future center for yoga, meditation, wellness, health education, service, and spiritual development on approximately 101 acres of land. Organizers appealed for support in building this project.