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New York [US], August 27, 2026: The American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD), an organization hosting the upcoming “Universal Oneness Celebration” featuring Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in the United States, has appealed to X for the reinstatement of its suspended account.

Operating as a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, AHEAD serves as one of approximately 200-plus supporters backing the multicultural and interfaith celebration in New York’s Madison Square Garden, through its suspended handle, @Aheadforum1.

AHEAD considers the X suspension may have occurred in error, maintaining that its communications have consistently promoted universal peace, oneness, harmony, and constructive interfaith and intercultural dialogue in accordance with X’s policies.

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There is growing public friction surrounding the event as groups on both sides of the political divide in the Diaspora have articulated their positions ahead of the high-profile gathering at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, August 29, 2026. Those against Bhagwat’s visit have called on MSG to cancel the event; Those in support have argued it is an interfaith meeting.

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) has issued an official community advisory alert. Urging attendees to stay vigilant, remain situationally aware, and keep interactions civil, the advocacy organization also called on New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to uphold what it sees as his sworn duty to protect all New Yorkers and guarantee event safety amid attempts by other activists to disrupt the celebration.

Adding to the controversy, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), released a statement alleging deteriorating religious freedom conditions in India and urging the US government to consider targeted sanctions against RSS members, including revoking Mohan Bhagwat’s visa.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) dismissed USCIRF as a body that is biased and lacking in credibility, with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal advising that such institutions be ignored.

Among supporters of the MSG event is singer and actress Mary Millben, who contended the opposition stems from animosity towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The controversy heightened following remarks by Mayor Mamdani, who, while answering a question, said municipal authorities lack the legal mandate to prohibit a private gathering. However, he said, as an Indian-American with family’s ties to India, he opposed what he termed an exclusionary movement without naming the RSS.

Addressing the nature of the Madison Square Garden program, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar emphasized that the gathering is an interfaith forum designed for open dialogue and mutual respect, reflecting what he described as the inclusive Bharatiya ethos. The event forms part of Mohan Bhagwat’s three-nation global outreach tour to the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, organized to celebrate RSS’ centenary year.