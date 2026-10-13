American Punjabi Society Holds Cancer Awareness Walk Brings In Long Island

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Third annual event draws more than 450 participants to Eisenhower Park despite rain

More than 450 people participated in the event held at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, NY, on Sunday, October 11, for the American Punjabi Society’s Third Annual Cancer Awareness Walk. The event drew 270 registered walkers and was supported by 70 volunteers, a press release from organizers said.

Participants included families, healthcare professionals, community organizations, businesses and volunteers and was led by the APS Women’s Council under Chair Navneet Sikka Sondhi. The gathering drew several generations, including 71-year-old East Meadow marathon runner Satnam Parhar, who wore a pink turban in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

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The event combined a community walk with health screenings, vaccinations, education and wellness resources. Heavy rain shortened the walking route, but participants and volunteers continued with the day’s activities. Many wore pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

PDM Family Dental provided on-site oral cancer screenings, while healthcare professionals and representatives from the American Heart Association offered cardiovascular health information and blood pressure screenings. Walgreens provided flu vaccinations. Northwell Health representatives shared health information and resources, and physical therapy and mental wellness professionals offered guidance on rehabilitation, physical health and emotional well-being. The American Red Cross participated through community outreach and volunteer engagement.

Participating physicians included Dr. Kirpal Kochar and Dr. Avneet Singh of Northwell Health and Dr. Tarun Wasil of New York Cancer & Blood Specialists. Discussions addressed cancer prevention, early detection, family history and healthy lifestyles, along with the importance of appropriate screenings and greater South Asian representation in medical research and clinical trials.

The walk also encouraged families to speak more openly about cancer and seek timely medical advice.

“APS aims to help address the fear and stigma that can make these conversations difficult, while recognizing the needs of patients, survivors and caregivers,” the organization said in the press release.

New York State Senator Steven Rhoads joined Founder, Global President and CEO of APS Gary S. Sikka, for the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Sikka’s leadership and personal financial contributions have helped sustain the Society’s charitable and community programs. His support has enabled volunteers and community partners to work together on initiatives serving families across Long Island,” the press release said.

The Cancer Awareness Walk is among several community initiatives undertaken by APS.

Mint Restaurant, Garden City and Pearl Banquet Hall, Hicksville sponsored breakfast for attendees and volunteers. Local businesses also supported fundraising efforts by donating raffle prizes, gift cards, merchandise and wellness experiences.

Contributing businesses included Life Time, Orangetheory Fitness, Club Pilates Melville, Gregorys Coffee, Häagen-Dazs, Kirni Designs, Lotus Indian Fusion FCS Sneakers, Bikanervala, Kumon Math and Reading Center of Melville, Mathnasium, Dortoni Bakery, 7-Eleven, Prime Sneakers & Apparel, Vibrance 360, Skindeep Esthetics, Paper Rite, Health at the Kaur, Madeline’s Closet, Spyce Sauce and Khana Shana, among others.

The APS said it plans to continue promoting health education and community engagement beyond the annual walk, encouraging families to make preventive care and informed health decisions part of everyday life.