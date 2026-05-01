American Punjabi Society Celebrates Vaisakhi In NY; Indian Consul General Joins Joyous Occasion

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The historic Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building became the site for a joyous Vaisakhi celebration April 23, 2026.

Hosted by the American Punjabi Society (APS), in collaboration with Nassau County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman, the Consulate General of India, New York, the Office of the Chairman, Human Rights Commission, and the Nassau County Office of Asian American Affairs, attendees,enjoyed Vaisakhi — the sacred Khalsa Sajna Diwas and Punjabi harvest festival.

Own Naqvi, director of the Office of Asian American Affairs, addressed the gathering to kick-off celebrations. Bobby Kalotee, chairman of the Human Rights Commission played an important role as one of the organizers, a press release from APS said.

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Consul General of India Binaya Srikanta Pradhan’s presence “underscored the strong cultural and diplomatic ties between India and the Indian American community,” APS said.

The event brought together elected officials, dignitaries, and community leaders.

Led by APS Global President Gary S. Sikka and Founder Patron Harry Singh Bolla, the evening began with warm hospitality, including appetizers and refreshments served prior to the formal program.

APS General Secretary V.P.S. Sikka opened the program with an overview of APS’s initiatives and ongoing community service efforts.

The program featured a Presentation of Colors, followed by cultural performances including traditional bhangra and giddha, along with presentations highlighting the significance of Vaisakhi.

Blakeman acknowledged the significant contributions of the Punjabi community to the cultural and social fabric of Nassau County and expressed appreciation for APS’s role in promoting unity, diversity, and community engagement.

APS Founder Patron Harry Singh Bolla reflected on the profound spiritual and historical significance of Vaisakhi as the birth of the Khalsa and a defining moment in Sikh history. He emphasized that Vaisakhi serves as a powerful reminder of the core values of faith, courage, equality, and selfless service (seva), and highlighted the importance of preserving these traditions while passing them on to future generations.

APS Global President Gary S. Sikka elaborated on the broader message of Vaisakhi as not only a religious and cultural celebration but also a call to action for community building and service. He reaffirmed APS’s commitment to strengthening cultural identity, engaging youth, and building bridges across communities through meaningful initiatives, while promoting unity and collaboration within the diverse Indian American community.

Prominent oncologist and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Dattatreyudu Nori also addressed the gathering.

Jathedar of Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib, Professor Manjeet Singh, delivered an address on the religious significance of Vaisakhi, highlighting the historic importance of Khalsa Sajna Diwas and its enduring message of equality, courage, and service.

Members of the Sikh Officers Association of NYPD were also present.

All five major Gurdwaras of New York were represented, reflecting unity and collective pride across the Sikh community, organizers said. They included:

Mata Sahib Kaur Gurdwara, Glen Cove, NY — represented by Harcharan Singh Sachdev and Harvinder Bhatia

Guru Gobind Singh Sikh Center, Plainview, NY — represented by Inderpal S. Singha and V.P.S. Sikka

Guru Nanak Darbar of Long Island, Hicksville, NY — represented by Dayal Singh Vohra, Herman Singh Vohra, Lok Singh Vohra, and Santokh Singh

Gurudwara Shaheedan, Hicksville, NY — represented by Ranjit Singh Bhatia

Baba Makhan Shah Lubana Sikh Center, Richmond Hill, NY — represented by its leadership team

In addition, Sardar Satnam Singh Parhar and Dr. Avtar Singh Tinna represented the Vaisakhi 5K Run initiative.

A highlight of the evening was the recognition of distinguished individuals for their contributions to community service, leadership, and cultural enrichment.

Honorees – APS Vaisakhi 2026 Community Service Recognition:

Dr. Avtar Singh Tinna S. Dayal Singh Vohra S. Raghbir Singh Subhanpur S. Maninder Singh Sethi S. Jasbir Singh Arneja S. Rajinder Singh Taneja Ms. Beena Kothari Ms. Arti Majithia S. Saheb Singh Dhiman S. Ranjit Singh Bhatia Ms. Janessa Sondhi Mr. Pradeep Tandon Sgt. Gurvinder Singh (NYPD) S. Ravinderpal S. Narang

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Paul S. Bindra. APS also acknowledged the contributions of Navneet K. Sondhi and Janessa Sondhi in advancing its Women’s Council and Youth initiatives.