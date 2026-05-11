American Punjabi Society Celebrates Vaisakhi in Mineola, New York

MINEOLA, N.Y. — The American Punjabi Society, in collaboration with Nassau County officials and the Consulate General of India in New York, hosted a grand Vaisakhi celebration April 23 at the Theodore Roosevelt Executive and Legislative Building in Mineola, New York, bringing together community leaders, elected officials and members of the Sikh community.

The event marked Vaisakhi, also known as Khalsa Sajna Diwas, and celebrated Sikh heritage, faith and community service through cultural performances, speeches and community recognition programs. The evening was attended by Consul General of India Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, Nassau County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman and representatives from several Sikh organizations across New York.

The program opened with welcoming remarks and presentations highlighting the significance of Vaisakhi in Sikh history. Traditional bhangra and giddha performances were presented as part of the cultural festivities.

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APS Global President Gary S. Sikka and Founder Patron Harry Singh Bolla spoke about the importance of preserving Punjabi and Sikh traditions while promoting unity, community engagement and service. Organizers emphasized Vaisakhi’s message of equality, courage and seva, or selfless service.

Nassau County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman recognized the contributions of the Punjabi community to Long Island and praised APS for its efforts in promoting cultural understanding and diversity. Prominent oncologist and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Nori also addressed attendees during the celebration.

Jathedar of Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib, Professor Manjeet Singh, delivered remarks on the spiritual and historical significance of Vaisakhi and Khalsa Sajna Diwas.

Representatives from five major gurdwaras across New York attended the celebration, reflecting unity within the Sikh community. Members of the Sikh Officers Association of the NYPD, community leaders and representatives of Indian American organizations were also present.

A highlight of the evening was the recognition of individuals honored for contributions to community service, leadership and cultural enrichment. Fourteen community members received APS Vaisakhi 2026 Community Service Recognition awards during the program.

Guests were served traditional Punjabi cuisine following the event, while organizers thanked volunteers, sponsors and community supporters for contributing to the successful celebration.