American Cricket Federation Celebrates 12 Years Of Coaching Excellence

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The American Cricket Federation celebrated 12 years of excellence of its cricket coaching program in the first week of May 2026.

The program is managed by Jatin Patel, “a respected multi-sport coach and Cricket Hall of Famer with a Lifetime Achievement Award,” a press release from ACF said.

Scholastic Program: Level 1 was launched in 2014, This foundational program focuses on coaching the basics of cricket and introducing the sport as part of the PE curriculum in schools. Its primary goal is to educate American youth about cricket, fostering interest and understanding of the game at an early age. This program is uniquely designed from an American coaching perspective, focusing on how educators in schools and colleges understand and teach cricket. This approach aims to simplify coaching cricket for American youth and facilitate coach certification based on techniques employed by American sports coaches.

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Advance Program: Level 2 was launched in 2015. Certified Coaches are trained to provide training to Level 1 local coaches & volunteers. As of May 2026, there are over 500 Level 2 certified coaches in the USA, excluding out-of-country coaches and educators from schools and colleges. These certified coaches serve as a vital resource for expanding cricket coaching capacity across the nation.expanding the program’s scope. Prior to the 2019 COVID-19 pandemic, ACF collaborated with Omtex Sports in India to develop T20-based global virtual coaching programs.

ACF also participated in statewide scholastic education initiatives across the USA. The new Level 3 certification, awarded with the GOLD status, represents a high-performance program for coaches in the United States. It incorporates advanced sports analytics, video analysis, Mindset with Mindfulness and AI-driven digital coaching concepts, preparing coaches for the next generation.

The program’s initial accreditation was granted by the ACF Board of Directors. It is also approved by the American Cricket Education Council (ACEC) and endorsed by the Cricket Hall of Fame, established in 1981. Additionally, it holds nationwide recognition from United Cricket Coaches and Physical Education Teachers, underscoring its credibility and importance in American cricket coaching development.

Cricket Coaching Initiatives In US

A press release from ACF outlined its coaching initiatives around the US – To date, ACF has conducted 92 weekend coaching clinics, some in collaboration with the renowned cricket legends, aimed at training coaches in most states. These clinics have successfully trained numerous schoolteachers, educators, and future physical education (PE) teachers at nine universities, emphasizing the federation’s commitment to integrating cricket into the educational system.

Within the last twelve years, ACF has established itself as the leading cricket coaching program in the USA. It is recognized as the only program tailored to how American educators understand and prefer to teach cricket to youth in schools and colleges, the press release said.

The program’s success is reflected in its ability to adapt coaching methods to fit the American educational context, thereby increasing the sport’s popularity among young learners, ACF says.

More than 60 plus academies and youth programs in USA benefited from ACF coaches tranining and support for the grass root level developments.

ACF leads various educational projects and initiatives aimed at expanding cricket’s reach in the US – including expanding the network of coaches and collaborates with leagues and club communities to develop youth cricket programs. Additionally, ACF sponsors coaching camps at no cost to hosting organizations, fostering grassroots development and community involvement. Also Scholastic programs are free for educators and PE Teachers at educational institutions.

The ACF operates under the philosophy of “for the coaches and by the coaches,” emphasizing peer-led development and continuous innovation, with a view to solidify cricket’s presence in the American sports landscape and nurture future generations of players and coaches.

Beginning in Fall 2026, ACF will launch 28 mini virtual courses for ACEC for the schools and colleges.