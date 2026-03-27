American Association For The Advancement Of Science’s 2025 Fellows Include Many Of Indian Origin.

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AAAS congratulates 2025 Fellows. PHOTO: aaas.org

In March 2026, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, one of the world’s largest general scientific societies and publisher of the Science family of journals, announced the 2025 class of AAAS Honorary Fellows. This latest class includes 449 scientists, engineers and innovators across 24 AAAS disciplinary Sections. At least 29 of the 2025 Fellows are of Indian origin.

Election as a Fellow honors members “whose efforts on behalf of the advancement of science or its applications in service to society have distinguished them among their peers and colleagues,” a press release from AAAS said.

“This year’s AAAS Fellows have demonstrated research excellence, made notable contributions to advance science, and delivered important services to their communities,” said AAAS Chief Executive Officer Sudip S. Parikh, said. Parikh is also executive publisher of the Science family of journals. “These Fellows and their accomplishments validate the importance of investing in science and technology for the benefit of all.”

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AAAS began honoring Fellows with this lifetime recognition in 1874, about 25 years after the association was founded.

Presented by section affiliation below, those of Indian origin are:

Section on Agriculture, Food & Renewable Resources

Om Parkash DhankherUniversity of Massachusetts Amherst

Upendra Man SainjuUSDA-ARS, Northern Plains Agricultural Research Laboratory

Section on Astronomy

Meenakshi WadhwaUniversity of California San Diego

Section on Biological Sciences

Ram DixitWashington University in St. Louis

Roman Reddy GantaUniversity of Missouri

Geeta Jayant NarlikarUniversity of California, San Francisco

Pankaj Kumar SinghUniversity of Oklahoma Health Campus

Section on Chemistry

Partha BasuIndiana University Indianapolis

Dhandapani VenkataramanUniversity of Massachusetts Amherst

Section on Education

Pratibha Varma-NelsonIndiana University Indianapolis

Section on Engineering

Tejal Ashwin DesaiBrown University School of Engineering

Srinath V. EkkadNorth Carolina State University

Rajat MittalJohns Hopkins University

Arvind RamanPurdue University

Section on Geology & Geography

Dev dutta S. NiyogiUniversity of Texas at Austin

Section on Industrial Science & Technology

Danda B. RawatHoward University

Section on Information, Computing & Communication

Anupam JoshiUniversity of Maryland, Baltimore County

Section on Medical Sciences

Neel R. GandhiEmory University

Anirban MaitraNew York University Grossman School of Medicine

K M Venkat NarayanEmory University

Chirag R. ParikhJohns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Niketa A. PatelUniversity of South Florida / James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital

Suresh S. RamalingamWinship Cancer Institute of Emory University

Ravi ThadhaniCedars-Sinai Medical Center / Emory University

Section on Neuroscience

Sandeep Robert DattaHarvard Medical School

Section on Physics

Vinod M. MenonThe City College of New York, City University of New York

Section on Social, Economic & Political Sciences

Madhu KhannaUniversity of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Section on Societal Impacts of Science & Engineering

Erwin P. GianchandaniNational Science Foundation

Usha MenonUniversity of South Florida

The new Fellows will receive a certificate and a gold and blue rosette pin (representing science and engineering, respectively) to commemorate their election and will be celebrated at a forum in Washington, D.C. on May 29, 2026. The 2025 Fellows class will also be featured in the AAAS News & Notes section of the journal Science in April 2026, the press release said.

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