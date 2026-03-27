American Association For The Advancement Of Science’s 2025 Fellows Include Many Of Indian Origin.

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In March 2026, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, one of the world’s largest general scientific societies and publisher of the Science family of journals, announced the 2025 class of AAAS Honorary Fellows. This latest class includes 449 scientists, engineers and innovators across 24 AAAS disciplinary Sections. At least 29 of the 2025 Fellows are of Indian origin.

Election as a Fellow honors members “whose efforts on behalf of the advancement of science or its applications in service to society have distinguished them among their peers and colleagues,” a press release from AAAS said.

“This year’s AAAS Fellows have demonstrated research excellence, made notable contributions to advance science, and delivered important services to their communities,” said AAAS Chief Executive Officer Sudip S. Parikh, said. Parikh is also executive publisher of the Science family of journals. “These Fellows and their accomplishments validate the importance of investing in science and technology for the benefit of all.”

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AAAS began honoring Fellows with this lifetime recognition in 1874, about 25 years after the association was founded.

Presented by section affiliation below, those of Indian origin are:

Section on Agriculture, Food & Renewable Resources

Om Parkash Dhankher, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Upendra Man Sainju, USDA-ARS, Northern Plains Agricultural Research Laboratory

Section on Astronomy

Meenakshi Wadhwa, University of California San Diego

Section on Biological Sciences

Ram Dixit, Washington University in St. Louis

Roman Reddy Ganta, University of Missouri

Geeta Jayant Narlikar, University of California, San Francisco

Pankaj Kumar Singh, University of Oklahoma Health Campus

Section on Chemistry

Partha Basu, Indiana University Indianapolis

Dhandapani Venkataraman, University of Massachusetts Amherst

Section on Education

Pratibha Varma-Nelson, Indiana University Indianapolis

Section on Engineering

Tejal Ashwin Desai, Brown University School of Engineering

Srinath V. Ekkad, North Carolina State University

Rajat Mittal, Johns Hopkins University

Arvind Raman, Purdue University

Section on Geology & Geography

Dev dutta S. Niyogi, University of Texas at Austin

Section on Industrial Science & Technology

Danda B. Rawat, Howard University

Section on Information, Computing & Communication

Anupam Joshi, University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Section on Medical Sciences

Neel R. Gandhi, Emory University

Anirban Maitra, New York University Grossman School of Medicine

K M Venkat Narayan, Emory University

Chirag R. Parikh, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Niketa A. Patel, University of South Florida / James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital

Suresh S. Ramalingam, Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University

Ravi Thadhani, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center / Emory University

Section on Neuroscience

Sandeep Robert Datta, Harvard Medical School

Section on Physics

Vinod M. Menon, The City College of New York, City University of New York

Section on Social, Economic & Political Sciences

Madhu Khanna, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Section on Societal Impacts of Science & Engineering

Erwin P. Gianchandani, National Science Foundation

Usha Menon, University of South Florida

The new Fellows will receive a certificate and a gold and blue rosette pin (representing science and engineering, respectively) to commemorate their election and will be celebrated at a forum in Washington, D.C. on May 29, 2026. The 2025 Fellows class will also be featured in the AAAS News & Notes section of the journal Science in April 2026, the press release said.