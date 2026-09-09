Ambassador Gor Launches TRUST Fellowship, Champions India-US Partnership

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Bengaluru, September 7, 2026: United States Ambassador Sergio Gor marked the 250th anniversary of American independence at the US Mission’s National Day reception in Bengaluru on Sunday, September 6, using the occasion to launch the TRUST Fellowship and reaffirm the Trump Administration’s focus on delivering tangible results for American workers and businesses through the bilateral partnership, an official release noted.

Ambassador Gor told guests, “Every week our embassy strives to deliver real results. The limitless potential with India is real, and we are working tirelessly to deliver tangible outcomes.”

The TRUST Fellowship, a new public-private partnership aims at bringing together top American and Indian researchers to advance work in critical technologies including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, and biotechnology, the release said.

The Fellowship’s private benefactors include Kris Gopalakrishnan (Pratithi Investments) and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (Mazumdar-Shaw Philanthropy), in partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), the Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru (IISc), and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). The program will fund stipends for U.S. postdoctoral researchers and early-career faculty to pursue 12-month collaborative research projects with Indian institutions beginning this month.

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“Proud to support TRUST fellowships that will build a strong U.S.-India Research & Innovation bridge ⁦@USIBC,” posted Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

“I want to see the TRUST Fellowship be a catalyst to get more leaders to step up, which will attract more fellows into the program and more breakthroughs to reach the market,” Ambassador Gor said.

He also announced an expanded US Commercial Service presence in Bengaluru aimed at giving American companies greater support as they compete and grow in South India.

“American enterprises need stronger support, sharper market intelligence, and wider doors in this market. That is precisely what this expansion delivers. It means more American exports. It means more American jobs. And it means American companies taking a direct stake in Bengaluru’s growth engine.”

Gor pointed to India-US cooperation in space as a marker of the partnership’s ambition, citing recent joint missions and ongoing discussions between the two countries’ space agencies on lunar exploration. “That tells you everything about where this partnership is headed: bigger, bolder, and more ambitious,” he said.

Across Bengaluru, iconic buildings were illuminated in red, white, and blue to mark the occasion, including the Vidhana Soudha, the Indian Institute of Science main building, ITC Gardenia, the State Central Library in Cubbon Park, Boeing, and Collins Aerospace, the press release said.

The evening also featured cultural and culinary celebrations. Christ University students performed the Indian and U.S. national anthems, and the U.S. Foreign Agricultural Service showcased American cuisine and agricultural products, with the reception featuring dishes prepared with American apples, cranberries, pecans, and pistachios.