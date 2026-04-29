Alzheimer’s Awareness Book ‘Sharadni Sudha’ Launched in Edison, New Jersey

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EDISON, NJ: April 25, 2026:** A unique and thoughtfully curated book launch event for the Gujarati publication *“Sharadni Sudha”* was held at the ITV Gold Auditorium in Edison, New Jersey, bringing together literature, personal storytelling, and medical awareness in a single program.

The book was formally released by Padma Shri awardee Dr. Sudhir Parikh, a prominent figure among the Gujarati diaspora in the United States. The event stood out not only as a traditional book unveiling but also as a multi-dimensional gathering that included discussions, readings, and expert insights.

The program featured neurologist Dr. Mukesh Solanki as a special guest, who provided attendees with valuable knowledge about Alzheimer’s disease, the central theme of the book.

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“Sharadni Sudha” is described as an unusual and deeply moving work, focusing on the life of Sudhaben Mehta, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, and the unwavering dedication of her husband, Sharad Mehta, in caring for her. The book captures not only the medical and emotional journey of the patient but also the profound impact on family members. It is authored by Prakash Trivedi and Nina Sanghvi, with an English translation titled *“Autumn’s Grace”* by Janaki Parikh, which was also released alongside the Gujarati edition.

The event was moderated by Sharad Mehta himself, who, despite the seriousness of the subject, conducted the program with a balanced and engaging tone. The session began with an introduction, followed by remarks from Dr. Parikh and the formal unveiling of both Gujarati and English versions of the book.

A notable highlight of the evening was a literary reading segment presented by Sanjeev Pandya and Prarthana Jha Bhatt. Through selected excerpts, they brought to life the emotional depth of the narrative, portraying Sudhaben’s struggle with Alzheimer’s and Sharad Mehta’s steadfast care with sensitivity and impact.

The program also included a panel-style reflection where speakers shared their perspectives on the book. Observers noted that the work successfully balances detailed insights into Alzheimer’s disease with a compelling personal story, making it both informative and engaging. One speaker described the book as akin to a “docu-drama,” highlighting the resilience and devotion demonstrated in the face of an incurable illness.

In his remarks via a video message, Utkarsh Majmudar praised the book as highly readable and emphasized the often-overlooked challenges faced by caregivers, noting that Alzheimer’s tests not only patients but also those who care for them.

Dr. Solanki later delivered a detailed presentation using slides to explain the complexities of Alzheimer’s disease, prompting active audience participation during the Q&A session that followed. Several attendees expressed interest in obtaining copies of the presentation for further understanding.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Sanjeev Pandya, marking the end of an evening that combined literature, lived experience, and public health awareness.

Organizers noted that the primary objective of publishing the book in both Gujarati and English is to spread awareness about Alzheimer’s disease among a wider readership and to encourage informed conversations within the community.