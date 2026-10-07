Alumni of L.D. College of Engineering Meet In Nation’s Capital

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L.D. College of Engineering alumni across Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia

recently proved that while you can take the engineer out of Ahmedabad, you definitely

can’t take the love and nostalgia out of the engineer.

The Washington DC chapter gathered at Reservoir Park in Ashburn, VA, on October 3rd for their 3rd Annual Get Together—an event powered entirely by high enthusiasm and excitement.

The crowd brought together grads spanning multiple generations—including Bipinbhai

alumni 1982 and fresh 2023 alumni like Yugma—who all bonded over the universal truth

that engineering degrees build character (and an endless appetite).

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Because standard local catering simply wouldn't cut it, the organizers went full-recon

and imported Vadapavs from New Jersey. Paired with streams of piping-hot, extra-

kadak tea and coffee, the setup successfully bribed everyone into staying, reminiscing,

and pretending they all remembered thermodynamics.

To connect with the LDCE Washington D.C chapter please contact Kartikbhai Patel:

(703) 340-9520 or Dipesh Modi: (571) 216-5061 or Pranav Chokshi: (201) 450-7867.