Alliance Indus Foundation Hosts Parliamentary Delegation From India In New York

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The Alliance Indus Foundation, in collaboration with World Vegan Vision, hosted a high-profile luncheon at SAAR Indian Restaurant in Midtown Manhattan, honoring a visiting Indian Parliamentary delegation led by C. P. Joshi (Member of Parliament, Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, and Chairperson of the Committee on Petitions, Lok Sabha).

​The standing-room-only event brought together over 100 distinguished community leaders, dignitaries, and business executives, for an afternoon of diplomatic exchange, networking, and cultural celebration.

The hosts extended a warm community welcome to the 15 visiting Members of Parliament representing both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha across various states:

​C. P. Joshi (Chittorgarh, Rajasthan — Lok Sabha)

​Rahul Kaswan (Churu, Rajasthan — Lok Sabha)

​Mahima Kumari Mewar (Rajsamand, Rajasthan — Lok Sabha)

​Biplab Kumar Deb (Tripura — Lok Sabha)

​Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri (Uttara Kannada, Karnataka — Lok Sabha)

​Asit Kumar Mal (Birbhum, West Bengal — Lok Sabha)

​Adv. Priya Saroj (Machhlishahr, Uttar Pradesh — Lok Sabha)

​Dr. Gumma Thanuja Rani (Araku, Andhra Pradesh — Lok Sabha)

​Rajabhau Parag Prakash Waje (Nashik, Maharashtra — Lok Sabha)

​Lovely Anand (Sheohar, Bihar — Lok Sabha)

​Dr. Sikander Kumar (Himachal Pradesh — Rajya Sabha)

​Anil Kumar Yadav Mandaadi (Telangana — Rajya Sabha)

​Banshilal Gurjar (Madhya Pradesh — Rajya Sabha)

​Sanjay Yadav (Bihar — Rajya Sabha)

​L. K. Sudhish (Tamil Nadu — Rajya Sabha)

The event was hosted by Ashok Bhatt, Chairman of the Alliance Indus Foundation. The event was coordinated and directed by Nitin Vyas, Public Relations Director of World Vegan Vision. The ​Master of Ceremonies was Ronak Jani (Jani Finance NYC) who guided the afternoon’s proceedings and managed transitions seamlessly, all while keeping attendees engaged. Aayushman Jani was a key youth volunteer, providing essential ground coordination, guest logistics, and event support throughout the afternoon.

​Dr. Thomas Abraham (Chairman, GOPIO International) delivered opening welcome remarks and addressed key Non-Resident Indian (NRI) topics and policy questions relating to subjects like Dual Citizenship, ​Aadhaar Access, ​Diaspora Philanthropy, ​Diaspora Expertise, and Youth Engagement. ​Prakash Shah (International Presìdent Gopio) address cross-border financial collaboration and trade opportunities between the U.S. and India.

​​Sonalee Vyas Jani (Sonalee.com), choreographer and creative force behind major landmark productions including the Global Citizen Festival and the Government of Maharashtra Diwali at Times Square, joined as an honored guest to welcome the parliamentary delegation.

​Sujit Singh, community leader and former candidate for U.S. Congress (NJ-12), extended a warm welcome to the delegation on behalf of the diaspora.

Dilip Chauhan (Former Deputy Commissioner, New York City Mayor’s Office of International Affairs) delivered remarks on behalf of the Mayor’s Office, emphasizing NYC’s strong relationship with the Indian diaspora.

​Dr. Jayesh Patel represented community health and civic leadership from Jersey City.

​Sunil Hali represented Indian diaspora media and broadcasting platforms.

​Special honors and warm greetings were extended by Dr. Narendra (Rana Samaj), Hari Bhai Bhatt, and Kadar Khan (Founder & Director of Kalavant Center for Music, NY). Uma Swaminathan ( AIA NJ) Santosh Peddi ( Rotary Club ) Utkarsh Pandya ( Liquor Consultants)

Sidharth Jain ( Vegan Activist) Rajeev dilpachy . MINESH MEHTA ( INDIAN PRIEST)

​Guests enjoyed a lavish spread of gourmet Vegan and Jain cuisine specially catered and prepared under the direct supervision of owner and celebrated Michelin-starred Chef Hemant Mathur at SAAR Indian Restaurant. Chef Mathur curated a plant-based menu featuring rich, authentic regional flavors that received widespread praise from the visiting delegation and dignitaries alike.