Akshaya Patra Tri-State Gala raises over $3 million for flagship school meals program in India

Akshaya Patra Foundation USA celebrated its annual Tri-State Gala on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at the Marriott Newark Airport, where it raised more than $3 million in support of its globally renowned school-meals program for Indian children. Akshaya Patra Foundation is the world’s largest NGO-run school meal program, feeding 2.35 million kids daily, and a total nearing 50 billion children over 25 years, speakers noted at the gala.

The Gala in Newark, NJ, was attended by at least 400 supporters, community leaders and philanthropists, Dr. Rachana Kulkarni, vice-chair of Akshaya Patra Foundation USA Board, told Desi Talk/News India Times. Among the high-profile guests was India’s Consul General in New York Binaya Srikanta Pradhan who spoke at the event, saying, “This is the second time I am here at the Akshaya Patra gala. … It is a great feeling to be part of this gathering.” He noted how the organization began with just a few hundred children in Bangalore and is today the world’s largest school meals program.

The attendees opened their hearts and wallets to further strengthen the Indian program that has already fed billions of school-going children over the years. Organizers described it as “a memorable evening of culture, compassion, and collective action.”

This year’s gala featured a live performance by Penn Masala, the world’s premier South Asian a cappella group, known for its blend of Bollywood and Western pop. The performance brought the audience to its feet. Guests also enjoyed a lively cocktail reception that enabled supporters of Akshay Patra to network.

Invitees also enjoyed dinner, and some high-spirited dancing that capped off an evening dedicated to a meaningful cause: ending classroom hunger in India.

Dr. Rachana Kulkarni, vice-chair of the Akshaya Patra USA Board, told Desi Talk the event raised an impressive amount in excess of $3 million. This would help fund thousands of nutritious school meals for children across India, organizers estimated in a press release. “These meals not only improve attendance and academic performance but also empower students to build brighter futures,” Akshaya Patra emphasized.

“The Tri-State Gala embodies the power of unity and purpose,” said Dr. Kulkarni. “Every contribution tonight represents a promise — that no child should have to choose between hunger and education,” she added.

Throughout the evening, guests heard inspiring stories highlighting Akshaya Patra’s impact — serving more than 2.35 million children daily through its school meal program.

Speaking to Parikh Worldwide Media/ITV Gold during the event, guests expressed their admiration for the goals of Akshaya Patra, and their happiness at being at the 10th such gala. Donors like Asha and Adish Jain encouraged people to step forward and donate because for less than 10 Rupees a day, a child could be fed. Akshaya Patra they said, “has changed the landscape of India in a very big way.” The Jains are involved in building a state-of-the-art kitchen in India that will feed 100,000 children, they said.

Highlights of the evening included not only the musical performance by Penn Masala, but also a program showcasing Akshaya Patra’s life-changing mission; networking among business, community, and philanthropic leaders; and to cap it all, a spirited Bollywood dance celebration to close the night. Biren Shah, a chapter president emphasized how Akshaya Patra as a public-private partnership has proven results that one can get “sheer magic” by the partnering of the Government of India and a non-profit organization.

The mission of Akshaya Patra Foundation USA is “to eliminate classroom hunger and promote education by providing nutritious meals that enable children to learn and thrive.”

To learn more or support Akshaya Patra’s mission, visit www.apusa.org.