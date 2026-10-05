Akshaya Patra Tri-State Chapter Raises Over 3 Million Dollars In 2026, Including Annual Gala

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Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s deeply engaging fireside chat and Abby V’s spellbinding musical performance highlighted an evening dedicated to feeding children and supporting education

The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA’s Tri-State Chapter celebrated its 10th annual gala on October 3, 2026, at World of Blue in East Rutherford, New Jersey, bringing together donors, volunteers and community leaders to encourage attendees to open their hearts and wallets.

Including funds raised through the gala, the chapter has raised over $3 million so far in 2026 to support Akshaya Patra’s mission of nourishing children in India and helping them pursue an education, organizers said in a press release October 5.

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A highlight of the evening was an engaging fireside chat with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent and a practicing neurosurgeon. “His warmth and thoughtful insights captivated the audience,” the press release said.

Also at the event was Padma Shri recipient Dr. Sudhir Parikh, President of the Global Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, and Chairman of Parikh Worldwide Media, and Dr. Sudha Parikh. Dr. Sudhir Parikh has been a longtime supporter of Akshaya Patra.

Singer Abby V delivered a “spellbinding” musical performance, bringing extraordinary vocal artistry and energy to the celebration. His performance added a joyful dimension to an evening centered on giving children the opportunity to learn and thrive, organizers said.

The gala underscored the belief at the heart of Akshaya Patra’s work: no child should be deprived of an education because of hunger.

Contributions support the organization’s school meal program in India, helping children receive nutritious meals daily during school, that support their well-being and learning.

“A nutritious meal can do more than ease hunger—it can help a child stay in school and build a brighter future. The generosity of our Tri-State community is helping make that opportunity possible for more children, and we are deeply grateful for their support,” said Dr. Rachana Kulkarni, Vice Chair of the Akshaya Patra USA Foundation.

The $3 million raised this year to date “reflects the generosity of the Tri-State community and its sustained commitment to this mission,” Akshaya Patra noted. The chapter expressed its gratitude to donors, sponsors, volunteers and guests whose support made the gala possible and continues to advance Akshaya Patra’s work throughout the year.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA supports The Akshaya Patra Foundation’s efforts to address childhood hunger and promote access to education in India through nutritious school meals. For more information, visit www.apusa.org