Akshaya Patra Michigan Chapter Hosts ‘Music for Meals’ Charity Event

NOVI, Mich. — The Michigan chapter of The Akshaya Patra Foundation USA hosted a successful charity and cultural evening titled “Music for Meals” on May 9, 2026, at the Novi Civic Center, bringing together community members, sponsors and supporters to raise awareness and support for child nutrition and education initiatives.

The event highlighted the organization’s mission of ensuring that no child is deprived of education because of hunger. Attendees from across the community gathered for an evening of music, culture and philanthropy in support of school meal programs benefiting children in India.

The program featured live musical entertainment by Sargam Desi Rhythm, whose performances received enthusiastic appreciation from the audience. Several local artists and performers also participated in the evening, presenting cultural and musical acts that added energy and warmth to the program.

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Organizers said the event was the result of months of planning and outreach efforts by volunteers of the Akshaya Patra Michigan Chapter, who worked to increase awareness about the importance of mid-day meals in improving school attendance, nutrition and educational outcomes for children.

Sponsors and supporters shared their appreciation for the organization’s humanitarian efforts and its role in addressing classroom hunger through nutrition and educational support programs. Many attendees praised the foundation’s continued impact on millions of children and families through its large-scale meal initiatives.

Michigan Chapter Chair Sampath Prahlad addressed the gathering and reflected on the chapter’s journey, community service efforts and previous fundraising initiatives. He also discussed upcoming plans, including a summer golf fundraiser and future outreach programs aimed at expanding community participation and awareness.

Organizers said the success of “Music for Meals” demonstrated the strength of collective community support and compassion. The evening celebrated not only music and culture, but also a shared commitment toward helping provide nutritious meals and educational opportunities for children in need.