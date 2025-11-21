Akshaya Patra Indiana Chapter Hosts Musical Fundraiser to Combat Classroom Hunger in India

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Merrillville, IN – The 2025 Akshaya Patra Indiana Chapter’s musical fundraiser, held at the Indian American Cultural Center in Merrillville, brought together a vibrant community of supporters united by a shared goal: to end classroom hunger for children in India. The event, which was both heartwarming and inspiring, showcased the Indiana chapter’s unwavering commitment to the mission of Akshaya Patra, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing nutritious meals to schoolchildren in India.

The evening was a celebration of compassion, community, and music. National Award-Winning Music Composer Bishakh Jyoti captivated the audience with his soulful and energetic performance, filling the hall with joy and uplifting energy. His melodies set the perfect tone for an event that was both an artistic and philanthropic success.

Guests enjoyed a delicious dinner that complemented the evening’s festive atmosphere, as they mingled with other like-minded individuals passionate about making a difference. The event was a perfect blend of entertainment, community spirit, and purpose.

Leading the charge for the Indiana Chapter were Chapter Chairs Dr. Saket Sinha and Dr. Ravi Bhagwat, along with a dedicated executive team including Soumita and Subir Bandyopadhyay, Dr. Shailesh Bhatt, Dr. Vijay Dharla, Darshana & Niru Patel, and Chandan Rai. Together, they expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone in attendance—donors, volunteers, and supporters—for their continued dedication to the cause.

A major highlight of the night was the keynote address by Rajiv Khanna, a prominent entrepreneur and philanthropist. Khanna’s inspiring words resonated deeply with the audience, urging them to deepen their commitment to the Akshaya Patra mission and to embrace collective responsibility in the fight against hunger. His speech left a lasting impression, motivating many attendees to further support the organization’s efforts.

Akshaya Patra USA CEO Navin Goel also addressed the gathering, sharing powerful insights into the organization’s significant impact over the years. Goel outlined the organization’s vision for the future, emphasizing the crucial role of community support in continuing to provide meals to children in need. His address underscored the importance of sustaining momentum as the organization works towards its mission of feeding millions of children and helping them stay in school.

As the evening drew to a close, the Akshaya Patra Indiana Chapter team reflected on the success of the event and expressed optimism for the year ahead. Plans are already underway for an even more impactful 2026, as the team looks to build on the success of this year’s fundraiser and continue to make a difference in the lives of children in India.

The funds raised during the evening will go directly towards supporting Akshaya Patra’s meal programs, ensuring that children have access to the nutritious food they need to stay healthy and succeed in their education. By providing these meals, Akshaya Patra helps create a brighter future for children, enabling them to focus on their studies rather than hunger.

The Akshaya Patra Indiana Chapter team extends its sincere thanks to every guest who attended and to all the donors whose generosity will help transform the lives of countless children. Their support plays a vital role in the continued success of Akshaya Patra’s mission, and together, the community is making a profound impact on the lives of children in India.