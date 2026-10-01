Akshaya Patra Indiana Chapter Annual Musical Fundraiser Unites Community Through Music And Giving

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The Akshaya Patra USA Indiana Chapter brought together supporters, community members, and friends for an musical fundraiser at the Indian American Cultural Center in Merrillville, Indiana, September 26, 2026.

A traditional lighting of the lamp ceremony jumpstarted the event. It was conducted by Indiana Chapter Chairs Dr. Ravi Bhagwat and Dr. Saket Sinha, joined by Saroj Patel, Co-Chair of the Akshaya Patra Chicago Chapter.

“Tonight is a reminder of what we can accomplish when a community comes together with compassion and purpose,” said Dr. Bhagwat and Dr. Sinha, quoted in a press release. “Every contribution, large or small, has the potential to give a child nourishment, opportunity, and hope for a brighter future.”

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Longtime supporters of Akshaya Patra shared personal stories and experiences with guests, speaking about their connection to the organization and encouraging members of the community to open their hearts in support of Akshaya Patra’s children.

Dr. Sinha read a heartfelt message from longtime supporter Dr. Chittaranjan Patel, who was unable to attend. Other dedicated supporters, including Rajiv Khanna, also sent their best wishes and expressed their continued support for the organization and its mission. Prachi Jaitly, Development Director – Midwest, Akshaya Patra USA, shared recent organizational milestones and thanked the Indiana community for supporting the mission.

A spirited pledge drive gave attendees an opportunity to directly support the mission.

Energetic music to celebrate the evening brought guests to the dance floor.