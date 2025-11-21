Akshaya Patra hosts 2025 Indiana fundraiser in Merrillville, Indiana

The 2025 Akshaya Patra Indiana Chapter, hosted a musical fundraiser at the Indian American Cultural Center in Merrillville November 15, 2025, that brought together a large gathering of like-minded supporters, all united by a shared commitment to end classroom hunger for children in India. The funds raised are expected to make a significant difference in the lives of thousands of children, ensuring they receive the nutritious meals they need to stay in school and build brighter futures.

National Award-winning music composer Bishakh Jyoti, gave a soulful and energetic performance that elicited an enthusiastic response from the audience, which also got to enjoy a delicious dinner.

Chapter Chairs Dr. Saket Sinha and Dr. Ravi Bhagwat, along with executive team members Soumita and Subir Bandyopadhyay, Dr. Shailesh Bhatt, Dr. Vijay Dharla, Darshana & Niru Patel and Chandan Rai, extended their heartfelt gratitude to all guests, donors, and volunteers for their unwavering support.

A significant highlight of the night was the keynote address by entrepreneur and philanthropist Rajiv Khanna, whose inspiring words encouraged many to deepen their commitment to the cause. His message of compassion and collective responsibility resonated strongly with the audience.

The attendees also had the opportunity to hear from Akshaya Patra USA CEO Navin Goel, who shared meaningful insights about the impact the organization has made over the years. He also outlined the vision and plans for the upcoming years, reinforcing the importance of continued community support in driving lasting change.

As the chapter reflected on the success of the event, the Akshaya Patra Indiana Chapter Team expressed excitement and optimism for 2026, looking forward to another impactful year of service and community engagement.