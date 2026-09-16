Akshaya Patra Holds Successful Fundraiser In Minnesota; Donors Once Again Open Hearts & Wallets

The evening brought together community leaders, philanthropists, entrepreneurs, longtime supporters, volunteers, and friends of Akshaya Patra, all united by a powerful belief: when a child is nourished, a child can learn, dream, and build a brighter future.

Chapter Chairs Kavita Reddy and Ishita Gawde welcomed guests and thanked the Minnesota community for continuing to embrace and support the Akshaya Patra cause. Chapter Chair Mona Tirukavalluri also thanked the volunteers, supporters, and community members for their dedication, time, and tireless efforts which made the evening possible.

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The evening’s keynote speakers, Neha Markanda and Raj Dash, shared perspectives on leadership, transformation, and the extraordinary power of philanthropy.

Markanda spoke about the inseparable relationship between food and education, emphasizing that both must go hand in hand.

Dash offered a deeply personal reflection on giving, speaking about growing up in a family with a strong tradition of philanthropy. He spoke about the importance of carrying forward a legacy of generosity and understanding that giving is not simply an act of charity, but a responsibility, a privilege, and an opportunity to transform lives.

Longtime Akshaya Patra supporter Charu Mehta also offered a personal reflection on the meaning of giving, sharing, and leaving behind a legacy of compassion. Her heartfelt story reminded the audience of the profound comfort that comes from knowing that one’s generosity can continue to serve a meaningful purpose, even beyond one’s lifetime, and can positively impact children for generations to come.

Well known entrepreneur Mahendra Nath also emphasized the importance of standing behind children and investing in their brighter future. Dr. Dilip Mehta of Akshaya Patra shared details about one of the organization’s important recent initiatives, the Forever Plate Sustainability Fund. The initiative represents a commitment to creating sustainable, long-term support for Akshaya Patra’s mission, helping ensure that children continue to receive the nourishment they need to attend school, learn, grow, and build brighter futures for generations to come.

Musical entertainment was provided by a talented band from Tampa, Florida, led by Sanjay Vasita , Pratyasha Dash and team.

The evening carried one message above all others: A plate of food can nourish a child for today. An education can empower that child for a lifetime. Together, they can transform a future.