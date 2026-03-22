Akshaya Patra celebrates 5 Billion Meals Milestone at Rashtrapati Bhavan with President of India

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President of India Droupadi Murmu, right, with Madhu Pandit Dasa Founder/Chairperson of Akshaya Patra, and others at the ceremony on 5 billion meals served. PHOTOS courtesy Akshaya Patra

The Akshaya Patra Foundation, one of India’s largest non-profit organizations dedicated to combating classroom hunger and supporting education, made history March 17, 2026, when it reached the milestone of serving 5 billion meals at an event hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in India. The President of India Droupadi Murmu, along with distinguished dignitaries, partners, and supporters from across the globe, attended the event.

Since its inception, the Foundation has been implementing the Government of India’s Mid-Day Meal Program, delivering nutritious meals to millions of children across the country every school day.

President Murmu serving the ceremonial 5 billionth meal at Rashtrapati Bhavan commemorating the milestone of AkshayaPatra.

President Murmu commended Akshaya Patra’s transformative impact, highlighting how the organization has not only addressed child hunger but also significantly contributed to improving school attendance, retention, and learning outcomes, a press release said. The President emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts between government, civil society, and private stakeholders in building a nourished and educated nation.

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Speaking at the event, Madhu Pandit Dasa  Founder/Chairperson of Akshaya Patra, thanked all partners and supporters who contributed to this journey. “Reaching 5 billion meals is not just a number—it represents 5 billion opportunities for children to learn, grow, and dream. This milestone inspires us to expand our reach and deepen our impact, Dasa said.

Dr. Rachana Kulkarni, center, with Dr. Anand Kulkarni, left, and Dr. Varun Jeph at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The event also highlighted the vital role of global supporters in advancing Akshaya Patra’s mission. Dr. Rachana Kulkarni, Vice Chair of Akshaya Patra USA, was present at the event. She is credited with playing a pivotal role in expanding Akshaya Patra’s footprint in the United States, strengthening awareness, partnerships, and philanthropic support for the Foundation’s mission across the U.S.

“Her presence at the event underscored the growing global momentum behind Akshaya Patra’s efforts to eliminate classroom hunger,” the press release said.

Akshay Patra Board of Trustees with the President of India Droupadi Murmu

Supporters of Akshaya Patra from around the world, including the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Australia, and the United States, were alsp present.

The event featured reflections on Akshaya Patra’s journey, showcasing its innovative, technology-driven kitchen model, commitment to quality and hygiene, and its scalable approach to addressing hunger at a national level. Attendees also witnessed stories of beneficiaries whose lives have been positively impacted through access to nutritious meals.

Akshaya Patra’s vision statement says, “No child in India shall be deprived of education because of hunger” and it continues to work towards scaling its operations to serve millions more children, the nonprofit said.

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