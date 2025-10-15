Akshay Gupta finishes on podium in Nurburgring NLS season finale, tests Aston Martin GT4 for 2026

- ADVERTISEMENT -



New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Indian endurance racer Akshay Gupta capped off a turbulent season with a hard-fought 3rd-place finish in the VT2-F+4WD class at the 10th and final round of the 2025 ADAC Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS).

Driving the 491 Hyundai i30N for Stenle Marketing Mertens Motorsport, Gupta and his teammates overcame mixed weather, a penalty, and suspension damage to secure a well-deserved podium, according to a press release from Akshay Gupta media team.

Qualifying saw the team start 3rd in class, setting them up for a strong result. The race began in light drizzle, with Alex Schneider taking the start on slick tyres. Battling closely with the Audi S3, Cupra Leon, and another Hyundai i30N Fastback, Schneider lost one position off the line before making contact with a BMW M240i at the exit of Eschbach on Lap 2.

During the pit stop on Lap 5, the team discovered frontsuspension damage that required repairs, costing an additional three minutes and effectively removing

them from the fight for victory. A subsequent drive-through penalty for the earlier collision compounded their challenges.

Young German driver Darian Donkel, 18, took over the 491 Hyundai i30N during the second stint. As heavy rain set in, Donkel pitted again on Lap 7 to switch to rain tyres, a move that proved timely as conditions deteriorated rapidly. Despite a 30-second penalty, he climbed back to 3rd position after the lead car was disqualified following a collision.

Gupta took over the 491 Hyundai on Lap 12 for the final double stint. Running on wet tyres through drying conditions, he managed the tricky surface masterfully, gradually closing the gap to the top two.

However, with time lost early in the race, a higher finish wasn’t possible. Gupta ultimately crossed the line P3, marking a strong finish to a season of mixed fortunes.

Gupta reflects on the season as quoted by the press release, “It’s been a very eventful year–honestly, not an ideal one. We came into the season as front-runners to fight for the overall championship, and to end up where we are now hurts. But that’s racing. My focus has already shifted to next year.”

“I tested with ProSport Racing in their Aston Martin Vantage GT4 during Friday practice, and I’m speaking with several other teams to finalise where I’ll race in 2026. Competing in the VT2-F class this year was a conscious choice–it gave me the best chance to learn the Nurburgring and aim for the overall title. After two years, I’ve gained all I wanted from this class. It’s time to move to a faster car, and GT4 feels like the perfect next step,” he added.