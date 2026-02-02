Air India grounds Boeing Dreamliner plane after pilot flags fuel control switch issue

“We have grounded said aircraft and are involving the OEM to get the pilot’s concerns checked on a priority basis,” the airline said, adding that the matter has been communicated to India’s aviation regulator.

Boeing and India’s civil aviation ministry, which houses the aviation regulator, did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

The Tata Group and Singapore Airlines-owned carrier has faced intense scrutiny since a Dreamliner crash in June last year killed 260 people.

Air India said on Monday it had checked the fuel control switches on all Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet after a directive from the regulator last year, and had found no issues.

A cockpit recording of dialogue between the two pilots of the June 12 Air India flight suggested that the captain

cut the flow of fuel to the plane’s engines, a source briefed on U.S. officials’ early assessment of evidence told Reuters last year.