Air India cuts international flights amid Middle East conflict

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BENGALURU, India — Air India said Wednesday it will temporarily reduce or suspend several international flights between June and August due to airspace restrictions in parts of the world and rising jet fuel prices linked to the Iran conflict.

The airline said the war-related disruptions have led to airspace closures and longer rerouting requirements, increasing operational costs for airlines globally.

Air India, in which Singapore Airlines holds about a 25% stake and the remaining ownership is held by Tata Sons, has also been dealing with mounting financial losses and operational challenges.

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The airline said the impact of the conflict has been compounded by Pakistan’s continuing ban on Indian carriers using its airspace, forcing longer flight paths and increasing fuel consumption.

Pakistan barred Indian airlines from its airspace last year amid heightened military tensions between the two neighboring countries.

As part of the temporary changes, Air India said it will suspend flights on the Delhi-Chicago and Mumbai-New York routes. In Europe, the airline will reduce frequencies on services from Delhi to Paris, Milan and Rome.

In Asia, flights between Delhi and Shanghai have also been suspended.

The announcement comes weeks after Air India CEO Campbell Wilson resigned in April amid continued losses and regulatory scrutiny. Reuters reported earlier this month that Singapore Airlines executive Vinod Kannan and Air India commercial chief Nipun Aggarwal are among the leading candidates to succeed him.