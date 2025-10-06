AIA announces fireworks and bigger attractions at Deepavali Festival on Long Island 

- ADVERTISEMENT -



Hicksville, NY: Moving to Long Island from Manhattan, the AIA-NY’s iconic Deepavali Festival on October 11, 2025, promises to be bigger and grander, organizers said at a heavily-attended press conference held to announce the details of the flagship event.

Organized by the Association of Indians in America (AIA), New York chapter, at Overlook Beach in Babylon, the day-long celebration is choc-a-bloc with dance, drama, devotion, and many firsts, taking place from 12 noon to 8 pm. The fireworks show at 7 pm will last 20-30 minutes. New attractions include a re-creation of an illuminated Ayodhya with Ram Darbar, a Kirtan Concert, and a Cultural Fashion Show.

Many lawmakers, dignitaries, including the Consul General of India in New York, Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, and celebrities are expected to attend the festivities, organizers said at the press conference held October 1, at Asa Mai Temple in Hicksville, Long Island.

Beena Kothari, President of AIA-NY, said, “Our 38th Deepavali Festival’s move from Manhattan’s South Street Seaport to Long Island’s shores represents not just a change of venue but a wave of cultural expansion. Together with our team, our partners, and the entire community, we’re building a bridge of light, unity, and joy that connects every generation of Indians in America.”

Past AIA National President Animesh Goenka mentioned that organizing fireworks in Manhattan was becoming more difficult, and what is a Diwali celebration without fireworks?

Others who spoke and urged the community to join the Deepavali Festival again this year in big numbers included AIA National President Gobind Munjal and other AIA leaders such as Nilima Madan, Harish Thakkar, and Harsh Vyas. Congratulating Beena Kothari on her leadership of the Deepavali Festival were Bobby Kalotee, Chairman of the Nassau County Human Rights Commission; Jasbir Jay Singh, President of IALI; Deepak Bansal and Vimal Goyal, co-Presidents of the India Day Parade.

Some presenters and sponsors also spoke at the press conference. Harish Goyal from the Zee Group and CEO of their Yo1 health resort in upstate New York, said they are happy to sponsor AIA’s mega show for the first time.

Designer Prashant Goyal said he will showcase India’s culture through fashion.

Two representatives from Bhakti Marga founded by Paramahamsa Vishwananda talked about the hour-long Kirtan Concert by their group.

Filmmaker Neha Lohia talked about the Ram Setu presentation as symbolic of building bridges, as this Deepavali Festival is turning out to be the most inclusive celebration, embracing devotion, diversity, and diaspora pride.

Highlights of AIA-NY’s 38th Deepavali Festival

Ramayana Live Musical Dance Drama

Bhakti Marga Kirtan Concert

Heritage India Fashion Show by Prashant Goyal

Children’s Art & Ram Setu Rock Painting Competition

Rangoli & Diya Competitions

Classical & Folk Dance Performances

Health & Wellness Zone — Yoga, Zumba

— Meena Bazaar & Food Village

Felicitations for Honorees and Esteemed Guests

Lakshmi Aarti – For the well-being of all

– Grand Fireworks Finale (7 PM)

Tickets can still be purchased for the VIP dinner, which will be held in a private area before the fireworks. Raffle tickets can also be purchased.

Contact for sponsorship and other details: Beena Kothari, Ph: +1 631 988 1280, theaianypresident@gmail.com, website: aia-ny.org